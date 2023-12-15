A Boulder City holiday tradition

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Christmas House, which is located on Fifth Street in Boulder City, will be lit until Dec. 31. Watch for owners Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave, who greet visitors nightly. Last year they received an estimated 29,000 walk-thru visitors who came to enjoy the 20th year of the decorated home.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

The Christmas House, which is located on Fifth Street in Boulder City, will be lit until Dec. 31. Watch for owners Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave, who greet visitors nightly. Last year they received an estimated 29,000 walk-thru visitors who came to enjoy the 20th year of the decorated home.

