A Boulder City holiday tradition

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 15, 2023 - 10:24 am
 
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

The Christmas House, which is located on Fifth Street in Boulder City, will be lit until Dec. 31. Watch for owners Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave, who greet visitors nightly. Last year they received an estimated 29,000 walk-thru visitors who came to enjoy the 20th year of the decorated home.

By Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

Two pickleball paddles and two pickleballs on court
Pickleball courts at Veterans Park get funds
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Contrary to popular belief, pickleball is not the fastest-growing sport in the world. That honor belongs to a sport most Americans have never heard of called padel. However, it is the fastest growing sport in the U.S.

bcr default image
Council mulling microchipping
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

City Councilmember Cokie Booth is at least as well-known in Boulder City as a passionate supporter of animals as she is for being a small-town politician.

bcr default image
BCPD joins county effort to curb drunk driving
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When it comes to impaired driving, the message for the holidays from the Boulder City Police Department is pretty clear. The department takes the issue very seriously and if you drive drunk or high in this small town, the chances of getting caught are strong.

Fifth grader Ava Melendez during her solo performance.
All aboard!!!
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Martha King Elementary School held its annual holiday family night at the Boulder Creek Golf Course Friday night with the theme of “Polar Express.” A record number of families packed the event, which featured the school’s choir, DJ Mike Pacini, pizza from Vinny’s and a visit from Santa Claus. The Boulder Dam Federal Credit Union donates funding to the cover the cost of the facility rental.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual Santa's Electric Light Parade drew what's th ...
Light parade draws thousands
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Similar to the Fourth of July parade, the annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade is pure holiday Americana, and last Saturday’s parade through downtown Boulder City was no exception as 105 entries filled the streets, making it one of the biggest ever.

bcr default image
Incident leads to brief lockdown for two schools
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Both of the elementary schools in Boulder City were placed on a brief hard lockdown Nov. 30 after police received reports of a 40-year-old male subject making threats to kill the person who made the report in an apartment complex nearby.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review During filming of the movie outside the Boulder City Post Office, ...
Christmas parade part of upcoming TV movie
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Those who enjoyed Santa’s Electric Light Parade Saturday may be surprised to know that there’s a very good chance they may end up in a movie.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review After 46 years with the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Departm ...
Hall ready to hang up his sneakers
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In 1977, “Star Wars” opened in theaters, the first Apple II computers hit store shelves, Elvis Presley died, the New York Yankees won the World Series, and Roger Hall was hired by the city of Boulder City.

bcr default image
Airport tapped for federal infrastructure funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It was announced last week by the office of U.S. Sen. Jackie Rosen that part of $60.9 million allocated for Nevada airports would make its way to Boulder City.