99 Cents Only store closing in Boulder City

The owner of 99 Cents Only said it will close all 371 of its stores in the U.S. The deep discount retailer has more than 20 stores in Southern Nevada.

Hundreds of customers search for bargains at the grand opening of the 99 Cents Only store on Rancho near Cheyenne in July 2011 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of customers line up around the block for the grand opening of the 99 Cents Only store on Rancho near Cheyenne in July 2011 in Las Vegas.. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Geneva Stanley was the first of hundreds of customers who lined up around the block for the grand opening of the 99 Cents Only store on Rancho near Cheyenne in July 2011 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City (and Las Vegas) residents were caught by surprise after news broke late Thursday that all 99 Cents Only stores in four states including Nevada were set to close.

Tom Hill, a part-time employee at the location at Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard, said he only learned of the closure in an email Thursday afternoon and was told the target closure date for all of the company’s 371 stores in the U.S. was June 5.

Hill said he also shops at the store every day since he has worked there and bought items like cleaners, paper goods and health products.

Sales are expected to begin on Friday, according to the closure announcement.

The deep discount retailer has at least 15 stores in Las Vegas, four in Henderson, three in North Las Vegas and one in Boulder City. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Commerce, Calif. It has stores in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve,” Mike Simoncic, interim chief executive officer of 99 Cents Only Stores said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, persistent inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic headwinds, all of which have greatly hindered the Company’s ability to operate. We deeply appreciate the dedicated employees, customers, partners, and communities who have collectively supported 99 Cents Only Stores for decades.”

The company has entered into an agreement with Hilco Global to liquidate all merchandise and dispose of certain fixtures, furnishings, and equipment at the stores.

Mark Davis contributed to this report.

