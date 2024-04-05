53°F
News

99 Cents Only store closing in Boulder City

Geneva Stanley was the first of hundreds of customers who lined up around the block for the grand opening of the 99 Cents Only store on Rancho near Cheyenne in July 2011 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hundreds of customers line up around the block for the grand opening of the 99 Cents Only store on Rancho near Cheyenne in July 2011 in Las Vegas.. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hundreds of customers line up around the block for the grand opening of the 99 Cents Only store on Rancho near Cheyenne in July 2011 in Las Vegas.. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hundreds of customers search for bargains at the grand opening of the 99 Cents Only store on Rancho near Cheyenne in July 2011 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
BREAKING NEWS: Four arrests made in BC graffiti spree
Screenshot Image of the page for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home page on the Medicare.g ...
Veterans Home loses 5-star rating
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former 7-11 on Nevada Highway will soon be home to a Pinkbox ...
Pinkbox to open in Boulder City
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Patricia Giamanco, Joseph Giamanco Sr., Patricia Giamanco, Joe Gi ...
School honors memory of young cancer victim
By Sean Hemmersmeier Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2024 - 12:05 pm
 

Boulder City (and Las Vegas) residents were caught by surprise after news broke late Thursday that all 99 Cents Only stores in four states including Nevada were set to close.

Tom Hill, a part-time employee at the location at Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard, said he only learned of the closure in an email Thursday afternoon and was told the target closure date for all of the company’s 371 stores in the U.S. was June 5.

Hill said he also shops at the store every day since he has worked there and bought items like cleaners, paper goods and health products.

Sales are expected to begin on Friday, according to the closure announcement.

The deep discount retailer has at least 15 stores in Las Vegas, four in Henderson, three in North Las Vegas and one in Boulder City. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Commerce, Calif. It has stores in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and is not the outcome we expected or hoped to achieve,” Mike Simoncic, interim chief executive officer of 99 Cents Only Stores said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, rising levels of shrink, persistent inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic headwinds, all of which have greatly hindered the Company’s ability to operate. We deeply appreciate the dedicated employees, customers, partners, and communities who have collectively supported 99 Cents Only Stores for decades.”

The company has entered into an agreement with Hilco Global to liquidate all merchandise and dispose of certain fixtures, furnishings, and equipment at the stores.

Mark Davis contributed to this report.

THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
BREAKING NEWS: Four arrests made in BC graffiti spree
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

BCPD has announced a series of arrests in the graffitti vandalism incidents that plagued the city earlier this year. According to a release provided by the PD, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damaged caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Screenshot Image of the page for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home page on the Medicare.g ...
Veterans Home loses 5-star rating
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As multiple experts said they expected after news of the most recent inspection of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home by federal authorities came to light, the home located in Boulder City has lost its long-held and vaunted five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former 7-11 on Nevada Highway will soon be home to a Pinkbox ...
Pinkbox to open in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Following months of speculation, earlier this week it was confirmed that Pinkbox Donuts will soon be calling Boulder City home.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Patricia Giamanco, Joseph Giamanco Sr., Patricia Giamanco, Joe Gi ...
School honors memory of young cancer victim
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

When Marissa Giamanco took the mic last Thursday to talk lovingly about her daughter who died of cancer three years ago, there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd.

Photos by Ron Eland Despite high winds and low temperatures as well as rain later in the day, t ...
The show must go on
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
Couple arrested in BC for animal cruelty
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A couple traveling from Las Vegas to Boulder City was arrested on March 29 on multiple misdemeanor charges related to cruelty to animals.

bcr default image
Council head fakes on pet breeding vote
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It may seem to some as ironic that, at the same meeting where the lead animal control officer for the city spoke passionately about animals being abandoned by their owners in the desert around Boulder City and in which the council made clear that they expect city staff to return with a proposal for mandating microchipping of pets, that the city council considered a bill to amend city code to allow for pet breeding and fostering of up to eight dogs on a property within city limits.

bcr default image
Council mulls 2025 fiscal year budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

At a special meeting of the City Council on March 31,ith councilmember Matt Fox absent, the other four members of the council heard an overview of expected revenue and expenses for the 2025 fiscal year, which starts on July 1.

bcr default image
Good fences make good neighbors

I have long been on the fence about, well, installing a fence. After umpteenth passersby trampling on sprinkler heads, plus rude pet owners leaving their dogs’ “gifts” on our lawn, it’s time to do something.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review About 60 residents of all ages turned out Saturday morning to rep ...
Community pride on full display
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A mixture of lime, paint and water was used to touch up the city landmark, which saw the B first painted in 1985 and two years later the C by BCHS students. It had been 10 years since the last time it was touched up. Event organizer Bret Runion said he was pleased with the turnout and hopes to see even more assist in future years.