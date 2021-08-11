85°F
News

90th Anniversary Celebration

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
August 11, 2021 - 3:39 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Joe DeSimone, owner of Railroad Pass, and his girlfriend, Jennie Huynh, welcomed guests to the casino Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, as it marked its 90th anniversary. The celebration included food, giveaways and entertainment. DeSimone also spoke about plans for the property, including the addition of a second travel center on the west side of Interstate 11 at the Railroad Pass Casino Road exit.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Staff members at the Railroad Pass check in guests for the 90th anniversary celebration of the casino Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The celebration included food, giveaways and entertainment.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Joe DeSimone, owner of Railroad Pass, and his girlfriend, Jennie Huynh, welcomed guests to the casino Tuesday as it marked its 90th anniversary. The celebration included food, giveaways and entertainment. DeSimone also spoke about plans for the property, including the addition of a second travel center on the west side of Interstate 11 at the Railroad Pass Casino Road exit.

Staff members at the Railroad Pass check in guests for the 90th anniversary celebration of the casino Tuesday. The celebration included food, giveaways and entertainment.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

THE LATEST
McKay’s contract approved
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council unanimously approved Tami McKay’s contract Tuesday, officially making her the full-time city clerk.

Henderson to provide temporary legal aid
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will be receiving temporary legal help from Henderson through a new interlocal agreement.

Improvements slated for veterans’ facilities
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City will be getting some improvements thanks to new state and federal funding.

Lagan invited to shooting competition
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Fresh off competing in the Tokyo Games, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan has been invited to compete in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation President’s Cup, which features the top 12 shooters in the world in pistol, rifle and shotgun events according to the 2021 world ranking.

Schools, staff ready for students
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The school year starts Monday in Boulder City and for the first time in more than a year, students will start it on campus.

Mask mandate wont limit access to city meetings
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Access to Boulder City meetings and buildings will not be affected by the new mandate requiring everyone to wear a mask in indoor public places in counties with high transmission rates of COVID-19.

Former Councilman Bill Smith dies
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

World traveler, community advocate and longtime Boulder City resident Bill Smith died recently after suffering a heart attack.

Utilities director steps down
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Utilities Director Dennis Porter is leaving his position at the city and taking a job in the private sector.