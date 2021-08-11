(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Joe DeSimone, owner of Railroad Pass, and his girlfriend, Jennie Huynh, welcomed guests to the casino Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, as it marked its 90th anniversary. The celebration included food, giveaways and entertainment. DeSimone also spoke about plans for the property, including the addition of a second travel center on the west side of Interstate 11 at the Railroad Pass Casino Road exit.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Staff members at the Railroad Pass check in guests for the 90th anniversary celebration of the casino Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The celebration included food, giveaways and entertainment.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

