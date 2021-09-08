98°F
9/11 Memory: Military practices trickled into police agencies

By Tim Shea Special to the Boulder City Review
September 8, 2021 - 3:53 pm
 
Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
Sept. 11, 2001, my life dramatically changed. I was driving into work at Snohomish County (Washington state) Sheriff’s Office when one of my two pagers went off. It was my military pager I carried as a lieutenant (reserve) assigned to a U.S. Coast Guard port security unit. My unit was being placed on emergency standby for activation and deployment. That day, and for many following, I never made it to “work.”

Immediate deployment sent me to Kuwait and Iraq until late 2003, when I retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as a lieutenant commander. What I did, what I experienced — the immediate impacts and those continuing to this day — were profound and would fill pages.

For me, as for most, these disruptions and experiences did not end with demobilizing and retiring from the service. My “civilian” work — policing — was dramatically altered as well.

The new Department of Homeland Security, founded Nov. 25, 2002, escalated domestic protection efforts. Practices delegated to military or semimilitary federal police in other nations were being integrated into our domestic law enforcement agencies. Federal monies pumped billions into equipping and training domestic law enforcement in the new and/or enhanced responsible areas. Partial militarization of domestic policing was in its infancy.

Equipment, weapons, tactics, responsibilities, training … and even uniforms were moving traditional police agencies toward military standards. Retired military “experts” with no background or training in domestic policing were suddenly training officers militarized tactics. History may be the only sure judge as to whether these things have been “worth it.”

Similarly, whether these 9/11 reactive transformations that continue to this day will prove to be an element or detrimental catalyst for partially forging some of the barriers that formed between our domestic police and segments of our citizens we all swear to protect, may be part of that future historical perspective. What will not be minimized are the deeply encompassing impacts, personal to global, that those few minutes wrought, which will continue to influence and shape us as all.

Tim Shea is chief of the Boulder City Police Department.

Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray
9/11 Memory: Firefighters’ sacrifices unite nation
By Will Gray Special to the Boulder City Review

Sept. 11, 2001, has had a profound impact on first responders from around the country and I believe it affects each person uniquely. For me it was initially anger toward the people that had done this and a deep sadness for the huge loss of life that would surely come from the attack.

(Rachel Aston/Special to the Boulder City Review) Clark County School Board voted 5-1 to approv ...
Principals unsure how vaccine mandate will affect staff
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local principals are unsure how the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all school district employees will affect them and their schools.

A special 20th anniversary remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, and recognition of the area’s first ...
Event to recall events of 9/11, honor first responders
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Saturday the brave souls who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago will be remembered during a special event in Bicentennial Park.

Boulder City Boulder City firefighter Jay Dardano shows off one of the current airpacks used by ...
Grant to fund purchase of breathing gear
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department has received more help in serving the community through a grant from the federal government.

Former City Councilman and community advocate Mike Pacini
9/11 Memory: Americans united to help each other cope
By Mike Pacini Special to the Boulder City Review

I never turn the television on in the morning, but on Sept. 11, I got up, had a cup of coffee and turned it on. At the time I was working at Vons and on City Council.

Boulder City Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser
9/11 Memory: Unit deployed to Afghanistan
By Greg Chesser Special to the Boulder City Review

The events of 9/11 impacted me in several ways. Being active duty in the U.S. Air Force, I knew our deployments to the Middle East would pick up again as things were slowing down from the Iraq campaign. It wasn’t long after, that I found myself sitting in a fire truck in Kyrgyzstan supporting air support into northern Afghanistan for several months.

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante
9/11 Memory: Attacks sparked universal communication system
By Lisa LaPlante Special to the Boulder City Review

My husband woke me on Sept. 11, 2001, telling me that a plane just crashed into the World Trade Center. I ran to the TV and watched the news for a few minutes. As a television news reporter in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I knew this story would have local impacts, so I immediately started getting ready for work.

Boulder City Police Detective Brett Wibrew
9/11 Memory: Selfless actions inspired career
By Brett Wibrew Special to the Boulder City Review

On Sept. 11, 2001, at about 5:45 a.m., I was 22 years old and getting ready to go to my scheduled shift at my retail job. After a few moments of getting up, my roommate, who was also getting ready for work, came knocking on my bedroom door in a panic and said, “Something bad is happening in New York.”