News

9/11 Memory: Light, good shined through evil’s darkness

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 8, 2021 - 4:01 pm
 
Life can change in a second.

That’s what I learned on Sept. 11. One second I was a 20-year-old college junior whose biggest concern was people thinking her baby brother was actually her son and the next I was someone who was seeing terror unleashed like never before.

That morning, I had woken up early to put in some extra time at the studio for my job as production director at the student radio station. The studio was in a windowless room on the top floor of one the oldest buildings on campus. I drove to the station after I couldn’t get through to anybody there on the phone.

I walked into chaos. The office was full of my fellow station department heads trying to figure out what was going on. The radio was on and websites were up. All I knew was the towers had been hit.

I walked out to the student center lounge and joined the crowd of people watching the news on the televisions there. I was overwhelmed. I had just flown from Newark to Seattle the week before to visit a friend, and we had flown back on Sept. 8. I could have been one of the people on the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania.

I remember the faculty advisor for the station called an emergency meeting. He was crying as he tried to coordinate with us what was happening and how we needed to cover it.

I remember being terrified as to what would happen next. Our college was in Cedarville, Ohio, about 20 miles from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Would the base be hit next? My family and I had moved to Ohio from the Washington, D.C., area five years earlier. I still had friends there. Had any of them been near the Pentagon when it was hit?

I pushed all that aside and just went to work. It was brutal and emotional, but I finished what I needed to finish. At the end of the day around 5 p.m., I and several other department heads were headed out to our cars.

All of the sudden we heard what sounded like a large explosion. We all ducked and looked around to see if we needed take cover. I still remember the look of terror on the music director’s face. We didn’t see anything, and I drove home. I found out later the “explosion” was a sonic boom at Wright-Patt. The source of it was reported to be fighters taking off and breaking the sound barrier to fly to Air Force One.

When I arrived home, my family and I camped in front of the television. It seemed like we stayed there for days. The damage and death was overwhelming, and I felt powerless.

Through it all though I began to seek out bits of joy. I had to. I saw people come together who didn’t know each other. I saw first responders work for days and eventually months to find and return the victims’ remains to their families. I saw people helping strangers and loving others.

No one I knew died Sept. 11. My life wasn’t dramatically altered, but I changed because of it. I realized the world can be an evil and dark place, but light can shine through.

In the past 20 years, I’ve worked to continue seeing that light shine in my professional work and personal life. I work to give people a voice and an outlet to share their stories of what they’ve gone through so that they and others can be helped by it. Personally, I’ve worked to find light in the darkness of loss, infertility, moving, layoffs and everything else I’ve gone through.

I’m not perfect at it, but Sept. 11 started me on that path, and I will continue on it for the rest of my life.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

THE LATEST
Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray
9/11 Memory: Firefighters’ sacrifices unite nation
By Will Gray Special to the Boulder City Review

Sept. 11, 2001, has had a profound impact on first responders from around the country and I believe it affects each person uniquely. For me it was initially anger toward the people that had done this and a deep sadness for the huge loss of life that would surely come from the attack.

(Rachel Aston/Special to the Boulder City Review) Clark County School Board voted 5-1 to approv ...
Principals unsure how vaccine mandate will affect staff
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local principals are unsure how the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all school district employees will affect them and their schools.

A special 20th anniversary remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, and recognition of the area’s first ...
Event to recall events of 9/11, honor first responders
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Saturday the brave souls who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago will be remembered during a special event in Bicentennial Park.

Boulder City Boulder City firefighter Jay Dardano shows off one of the current airpacks used by ...
Grant to fund purchase of breathing gear
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department has received more help in serving the community through a grant from the federal government.

Former City Councilman and community advocate Mike Pacini
9/11 Memory: Americans united to help each other cope
By Mike Pacini Special to the Boulder City Review

I never turn the television on in the morning, but on Sept. 11, I got up, had a cup of coffee and turned it on. At the time I was working at Vons and on City Council.

Boulder City Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser
9/11 Memory: Unit deployed to Afghanistan
By Greg Chesser Special to the Boulder City Review

The events of 9/11 impacted me in several ways. Being active duty in the U.S. Air Force, I knew our deployments to the Middle East would pick up again as things were slowing down from the Iraq campaign. It wasn’t long after, that I found myself sitting in a fire truck in Kyrgyzstan supporting air support into northern Afghanistan for several months.

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante
9/11 Memory: Attacks sparked universal communication system
By Lisa LaPlante Special to the Boulder City Review

My husband woke me on Sept. 11, 2001, telling me that a plane just crashed into the World Trade Center. I ran to the TV and watched the news for a few minutes. As a television news reporter in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I knew this story would have local impacts, so I immediately started getting ready for work.

Boulder City Police Detective Brett Wibrew
9/11 Memory: Selfless actions inspired career
By Brett Wibrew Special to the Boulder City Review

On Sept. 11, 2001, at about 5:45 a.m., I was 22 years old and getting ready to go to my scheduled shift at my retail job. After a few moments of getting up, my roommate, who was also getting ready for work, came knocking on my bedroom door in a panic and said, “Something bad is happening in New York.”

Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
9/11 Memory: Military practices trickled into police agencies
By Tim Shea Special to the Boulder City Review

Sept. 11, 2001, my life dramatically changed. I was driving into work at Snohomish County (Washington state) Sheriff’s Office when one of my two pagers went off. It was my military pager I carried as a lieutenant (reserve) assigned to a U.S. Coast Guard port security unit. My unit was being placed on emergency standby for activation and deployment. That day, and for many following, I never made it to “work.”