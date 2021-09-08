98°F
9/11 Memory: Firefighters’ sacrifices unite nation

By Will Gray Special to the Boulder City Review
September 8, 2021 - 4:43 pm
 
Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray

Sept. 11, 2001, has had a profound impact on first responders from around the country and I believe it affects each person uniquely. For me it was initially anger toward the people that had done this and a deep sadness for the huge loss of life that would surely come from the attack.

I had been a firefighter for a little over seven years that day and knew where the New York City first responders were heading. I was waiting in the fire station that morning for shift change with my fellow firefighters in stunned silence. The room was full of disbelief. We had not been attacked on this scale since Pearl Harbor. We knew that the building would be full of firefighters trying their best to get as many people out as possible.

The firefighters and police officers were running up the stairs of those towers to reach those trapped in the upper floors. There had never been planes as large as these crash into buildings before, so the responders did not know what was going to happen. That did not stop them from running to help the people that needed them at the worst time in their lives. That selflessness is a trademark of the men and women that work in public safety, but on this day it was on full display.

Many of us watched for days as the death toll climbed, hoping that by some miracle there would be survivors rescued. But as we know that did not happen. Among the 2,750 people that were killed in New York City, 343 firefighters lost their lives that day.

Since that day, there have been many responders that worked the devastating structure collapses that have become ill, and many died from the toxic air surrounding the city for days. In fact, there have been at least 241 additional New York City firefighters that have died years after they responded to the World Trade Centers.

This has not been limited to the firefighters and police officers from New York City. There were over 25 Federal Emergency Management Agency urban search and rescue teams that responded to this attack. These are made up of firefighters from all over the United States. In addition to the illnesses, many have struggle with the post-traumatic stress disorder that resulted from the long days and horrible things they witnessed. There have also been many that have taken their own lives.

It is my hope that in a country that is often divided on so much, we can be united in remembering the huge sacrifice that was made on that morning and in the following days as firefighters did their very best to rescue others.

Will Gray is the Boulder City fire chief.

Former City Councilman and community advocate Mike Pacini
9/11 Memory: Americans united to help each other cope
By Mike Pacini Special to the Boulder City Review

I never turn the television on in the morning, but on Sept. 11, I got up, had a cup of coffee and turned it on. At the time I was working at Vons and on City Council.

Boulder City Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser
9/11 Memory: Unit deployed to Afghanistan
By Greg Chesser Special to the Boulder City Review

The events of 9/11 impacted me in several ways. Being active duty in the U.S. Air Force, I knew our deployments to the Middle East would pick up again as things were slowing down from the Iraq campaign. It wasn’t long after, that I found myself sitting in a fire truck in Kyrgyzstan supporting air support into northern Afghanistan for several months.

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante
9/11 Memory: Attacks sparked universal communication system
By Lisa LaPlante Special to the Boulder City Review

My husband woke me on Sept. 11, 2001, telling me that a plane just crashed into the World Trade Center. I ran to the TV and watched the news for a few minutes. As a television news reporter in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I knew this story would have local impacts, so I immediately started getting ready for work.

Boulder City Police Detective Brett Wibrew
9/11 Memory: Selfless actions inspired career
By Brett Wibrew Special to the Boulder City Review

On Sept. 11, 2001, at about 5:45 a.m., I was 22 years old and getting ready to go to my scheduled shift at my retail job. After a few moments of getting up, my roommate, who was also getting ready for work, came knocking on my bedroom door in a panic and said, “Something bad is happening in New York.”

Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
9/11 Memory: Military practices trickled into police agencies
By Tim Shea Special to the Boulder City Review

Sept. 11, 2001, my life dramatically changed. I was driving into work at Snohomish County (Washington state) Sheriff’s Office when one of my two pagers went off. It was my military pager I carried as a lieutenant (reserve) assigned to a U.S. Coast Guard port security unit. My unit was being placed on emergency standby for activation and deployment. That day, and for many following, I never made it to “work.”