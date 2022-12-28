51°F
News

2022 in Pictures

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 28, 2022 - 3:48 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) From Nov. 11, Whit Chatman, who served in the Army, takes a moment to pet the nose of Red Sonja, ridden by Boulder City Police Department Mounted Unit volunteer Rafael Sarabia after the Veterans Day parade at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.
(Boulder City Review file photo) From Dec. 17, Betsy O’Brien, left, a Navy veteran, and her daughter, Samantha O’Brien, take a moment to reflect on the service of a veteran buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.
(Boulder City Review file photo) From Dec. 8, the mystery of how Jingle Cat came to Boulder City has been revealed by Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, who first donned the costume 21 years ago.
(Boulder City Review file photo) From July 21, Dr. Bruce Hernault, who purchased the Greatful Pet Animal Clinic at the beginning of the year, is seen with one of his patients.
(Boulder City Review file photo) From Oct. 1, Brinley Reynolds, 5, of Henderson sits patiently as America Camarillo paints butterfly wings on her face during Art in the Park.
(Boulder City Review file photo) From March 28, Boulder City High School sophomore Derek Render slides into second base during the Eagles’ 2-1 victory over Eldorado High School.
(Boulder City Review file photo) From Oct. 14, Boulder City High School sophomore Gage Hopkinson gets ready to throw the ball to his teammates during the Eagle's 45-0 rout of Mater Academy.
(Boulder City Review file photo) From March 10, Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department considered installing a "Ram Cam" at Hemenway Valley Park so that people all over the world can see the bighorn sheep 24/7.

THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Boulder City's Facebook page) A photo posted on the city's Facebook page Tuesda ...
Seven hurt in helicopter crash
By Boulder City Review

Seven people were injured when a helicopter that routinely takes tourists to the Grand Canyon made a hard landing at the Boulder City Municipal Airport around 4:30 Tuesday, Dec 27, afternoon, a Boulder City official said.

(Boulder City Review file photo) New City Council members Steve Walton, far left, Mayor Joe Har ...
Politics, Lake Mead dominate 2022 news
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

As we reflect on the past 12 months, there are many moments and events that stand out.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Former City Attorney Steve Morris addressed City Council befor ...
Council sent letters about ouster of Morris, Noyola
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Letters detailing the circumstances surrounding the ouster of Boulder City’s former city attorney and city manager were delivered to the mayor and council members late last month.

(Boulder City Review file photo)
Winter brings threat of virus convergence
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Our local temperatures may seem mild, but we are facing some colder days and with that comes a winter chill — and sneezing, coughing, sore throat and more.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Southern Nevada Water Authority has submitted a ...
SNWA proposal aims to protect lakes Mead, Powell
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has a plan for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River can protect Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Spirit Mountain known as Avi Kwa Ame near Searchlight, N ...
Avi Kwa Ame recognized; Biden calls for national monument designation
By Jessica Hill Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada’s Avi Kwa Ame, meaning “Spirit Mountain” in Mojave, will become a national monument, President Joe Biden announced Nov. 30 at his White House Tribal Nations Summit.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The future of Lake Mead, as seen Saturday, Dec. 17, ...
Grim future: Feds warn of river system that ‘stops functioning’
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Federal officials on Friday, Dec. 16, warned of a future in which Lake Mead could soon fall to a point where the Colorado River system would “stop functioning.”

(Boulder City Review file photo) Residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free from Dec. ...
Tree recycling encouraged
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free from Monday, Dec. 26, until Jan. 15.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Barbara Agostini, fourth from the left, was presented with t ...
Fire substation plan moves forward
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

City Council voted unanimously to move ahead with the proposed fire substation at the southeast corner of Quartzite Road and Nevada Way at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13.