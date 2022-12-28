2022 in Pictures

(Boulder City Review file photo) From Nov. 11, Whit Chatman, who served in the Army, takes a moment to pet the nose of Red Sonja, ridden by Boulder City Police Department Mounted Unit volunteer Rafael Sarabia after the Veterans Day parade at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

(Boulder City Review file photo) From Dec. 17, Betsy O’Brien, left, a Navy veteran, and her daughter, Samantha O’Brien, take a moment to reflect on the service of a veteran buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery during the annual Wreaths Across America observance.

(Boulder City Review file photo) From Dec. 8, the mystery of how Jingle Cat came to Boulder City has been revealed by Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, who first donned the costume 21 years ago.

(Boulder City Review file photo) From July 21, Dr. Bruce Hernault, who purchased the Greatful Pet Animal Clinic at the beginning of the year, is seen with one of his patients.

(Boulder City Review file photo) From Oct. 1, Brinley Reynolds, 5, of Henderson sits patiently as America Camarillo paints butterfly wings on her face during Art in the Park.

(Boulder City Review file photo) From March 28, Boulder City High School sophomore Derek Render slides into second base during the Eagles’ 2-1 victory over Eldorado High School.

(Boulder City Review file photo) From Oct. 14, Boulder City High School sophomore Gage Hopkinson gets ready to throw the ball to his teammates during the Eagle's 45-0 rout of Mater Academy.