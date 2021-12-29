2021 in pictures

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Alexis “Lexi” Lagan was seen during the opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23. She is Boulder City’s first female Olympian and competed in shooting events.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Vincenzo "Vinny" Cimino works his magic with a pizza crust at his restaurant, Vinny's Pizzeria. He was awarded a $10,000 grant from the office of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to help him operate his business safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The federal government has declared a water shortage at Lake Mead for the first time in the reservoir's history. It is currently operating at 40 percent capacity.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter/paramedic Jimmy Whitworth, who was named one of the department’s two firefighters of the year in June, shares a pancake breakfast with his daughter, Whitney, on Saturday, Oct. 9, during the annual open house at the station.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Former Marines and World War II veterans, from left, Cal McFarland, Gloria Saucier and Bob Andre posed for a picture before their ride aboard a vintage Stearman on Sept. 23, as part of Dream Flights’ Operation September Freedom.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Hunter Moore rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries in the Eagles’ 27-22 victory over Pahrump Valley on Friday, Sept. 24. After a year off due to COVID-19, the Eagles ended the season 4-4, and Moore emerged as the team's lead back.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Members of Boulder City High School's class of 2021 threw their caps in the air at the end of the commencement ceremony May 27 at Bruce Eaton Field.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Rev. Gregory Gordon, a 1978 graduate of Boulder City High School who was ordained as the first auxiliary bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas on Friday, July 16, shows his Apostolic Letter from Pope Francis that officially appoints him to the position to those attending the special Mass and ordination ceremony at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer in Las Vegas.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Ava Payne, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, competes in the hurdles Saturday, April 24, during a home meet against Basic, Laughlin and Rancho high schools. The Lady Eagles finished second overall at the regional meet in May.