News

2020 in Pictures

By Boulder City Review
December 30, 2020 - 3:14 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Residents lined up to cast their votes at City Hall on Oct. 17 the first day of early voting for the general Election. The line stretched to the Parks and Recreation building 10 minutes before the doors opened.
Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior Ethan Speaker, seen during the team’s final home game Feb. 11, led the Eagles in scoring during their triple-overtime victory against Sunrise Mountain and double-overtime loss to Del Sol. In October, he committed to play Division I basketball for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review King Elementary School fourth grader Adam Pierfelice was excited to participate in the school’s student parade Sept. 25. It was one way King Elementary built community during distance learning.
Coyote Freitag A great horned owl sits atop a telephone pole behind a home on Comanche Way, calling out to others. Coyote Freitag, a 1999 Boulder City High School graduate who took the photo, said the owl has been visiting regularly for about a month.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Two ducks took advantage of fewer people visiting Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City and enjoy the pond and the sun one day in April.

Boulder City has seen many things happen in the past 365 days.

In the midst of the pandemic, Boulder City High School basketball superstar Ethan Speaker committed to the Univerity of Arkansas at Little Rock, fulfilling his dream of becoming a Divison 1 athlete. More wildlife visited residents at their homes and at some of the city parks. Schools found new ways to connect with students while doing distance learning, and thousands of residents came out to vote in the 2020 election. All of these events are shown in our top photos of the year.

THE LATEST
Feds deem driver in bicyclists’ deaths ‘imminent hazard’
By David Ferrara and Glenn Puit / RJ

A box truck driver authorities said was high on methamphetamine when he plowed into a group of bicyclists near Searchlight, killing five, has been deemed “an imminent hazard to public safety” by a federal agency.

Lelles named city’s employee of year
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Carol Lelles, who found thousands of dollars for the city last year and has been instrumental in bringing the capital improvement plan to the public, was recently chosen as Boulder City’s employee of the year by her co-workers.

Officer’s calm demeanor deceptive
By Aly Rashaad Beyond the Lights

This series of day-in-the-life stories provides a candid look behind the scenes of the Boulder City police officers who protect and serve Boulder City.

Driver in crash extradited; had meth in system
By Katelyn Newberg / RJ

Jordan Barson, the truck driver accused of DUI in a crash that killed five bicyclists, was arrested Dec. 16 in Kingman, Arizona, and has been extradited to Clark County, according to court and jail records.

COVID vaccines received, administered
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The COVID-19 vaccine has come to Boulder City and the hospital has already started giving out doses.

Business Beat: Dam Tacos takes home ‘Best of’ gold
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City is home to Las Vegas’ best food truck, as BC Dam Tacos recently earned gold in the food truck category in the 2020 Best of Las Vegas contest.

Tree recycling program starts Monday
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free from Monday, Dec. 28, until Jan. 11.

Wreaths placed to honor veterans
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Even though this year’s local ceremony was canceled, people were still able to honor veterans by placing wreaths on graves at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.