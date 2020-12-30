2020 in Pictures

Boulder City has seen many things happen in the past 365 days.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Residents lined up to cast their votes at City Hall on Oct. 17 the first day of early voting for the general Election. The line stretched to the Parks and Recreation building 10 minutes before the doors opened.

Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior Ethan Speaker, seen during the team’s final home game Feb. 11, led the Eagles in scoring during their triple-overtime victory against Sunrise Mountain and double-overtime loss to Del Sol. In October, he committed to play Division I basketball for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review King Elementary School fourth grader Adam Pierfelice was excited to participate in the school’s student parade Sept. 25. It was one way King Elementary built community during distance learning.

Coyote Freitag A great horned owl sits atop a telephone pole behind a home on Comanche Way, calling out to others. Coyote Freitag, a 1999 Boulder City High School graduate who took the photo, said the owl has been visiting regularly for about a month.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Two ducks took advantage of fewer people visiting Veterans' Memorial Park in Boulder City and enjoy the pond and the sun one day in April.

In the midst of the pandemic, Boulder City High School basketball superstar Ethan Speaker committed to the Univerity of Arkansas at Little Rock, fulfilling his dream of becoming a Divison 1 athlete. More wildlife visited residents at their homes and at some of the city parks. Schools found new ways to connect with students while doing distance learning, and thousands of residents came out to vote in the 2020 election. All of these events are shown in our top photos of the year.