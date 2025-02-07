63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

20-year lease extension up for vote

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Desert Star gas-fired electric generation plant has been leas ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Desert Star gas-fired electric generation plant has been leasing land in the Eldorado Valley since 1997.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Harry Reid Elementary School Principal Tracy Echeverria shares so ...
The bond between Boulder City and Searchlight
Courtesy image Overhead view of the land given to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Foundati ...
Council gives lake-view lot to chamber
bcr default image
Commercial zoning in Eldorado approved
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Paul Fisher, with his daughters Gyda and Josie watching, showed h ...
Out of this world: A look at Fisher Space Pen
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
February 6, 2025 - 8:58 pm
 

The gun club was not the only entity with lease extension business before the city council in their meeting last week.

The council also approved the introduction of a bill that, if passed, will extend the lease for the first energy generation facility in the Eldorado Valley for an additional 20 years.

While most think solar when it comes to electricity generation in the vacant land that makes up the bulk of Boulder City’s land mass, this one is actually a more traditional natural gas burning plant. Since 1997, Boulder City has leased land in the Eldorado Valley for a natural gas-fired electric energy generation facility known as Desert Star, which is currently owned and operated by San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E).

The current lease expires in 2027, and the city, along with SDG&E, have been working since 2022 on an agreement to extend the lease an additional 20 years.

An amended and restated lease agreement that updates and clarifies terms as well as extending the lease an additional 20 years has been negotiated and will come before the council for a vote and approval in their meeting scheduled for Feb. 11. Major changes include adding hydrogen combustion energy generation and energy storage as permitted uses, with an energy storage rent of $2,000 per MW.

A staff report noted that the council had previously authorized appraisals for the land and that the rent is above appraised value.

The rent payment for this lease is currently $1,307,790 per year.

Section 144 of the Boulder City Charter allows for solar renewable energy development and production in the Eldorado Valley Transfer Area. Any other land uses in the Eldorado Valley Transfer area must be approved by a ballot measure. In 2007, voters approved allowing geothermal and geothermic energy exploration, research, development and production to be done in the Eldorado Valley Transfer Area outside of the Multi-species Habitat Conservation Easement. Natural gas production was not previously included as permitted use, but SDG&E was grandfathered in as an existing lease. Due to the request for extension, the city required a ballot question to approve the natural gas facility as a permitted use in perpetuity.

In 2022, Boulder City voters approved a ballot question adding this natural gas facility as a permitted use in perpetuity, as well as clean energy technologies such as battery energy storage, carbon capture, and clean hydrogen.

Clean hydrogen generation may or may not become feasible at a commercial level by the time the extended lease runs out. Currently, some commercial gas generation plants are running a mix that is about 10% hydrogen. Industry sources mostly give a timeline of 10-20 years before burning 100% hydrogen (which has no carbon and therefore does not pollute) will be technologically and financially feasible.

The lease terms include an increase of 2% per year after the first year, which would put the annual rent in the final year of the lease at just shy of $2 million. Additionally, a potential additional revenue of $2,000 per MW annually would come about if battery energy storage is installed in addition to the existing facilities.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Harry Reid Elementary School Principal Tracy Echeverria shares so ...
The bond between Boulder City and Searchlight
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If you talk to the staff at Harry Reid Elementary School in Searchlight, you may hear them describe their campus as “the heart of the community” or “the jewel of the desert.”

Courtesy image Overhead view of the land given to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Foundati ...
Council gives lake-view lot to chamber
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

After a very short introduction by city staff and without discussion, the city council voted unanimously last week to give a 50-foot-square piece of city-owned land to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

bcr default image
Commercial zoning in Eldorado approved
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The going-on-a-year-long process of adding four acres of land to Boulder City and approving it for commercial use is all over except the shouting as the city council voted unanimously and without discussion as part of the consent agenda to approve the changes to the city’s land use map as well as amending the zoning map to allow for future commercial development.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Paul Fisher, with his daughters Gyda and Josie watching, showed h ...
Out of this world: A look at Fisher Space Pen
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In a popular episode of “Seinfeld,” appropriately entitled “The Pen,” Jerry and Elaine travel to Florida to see his parents. There, a neighbor, Jack Klompus, shows off a pen that the astronauts used in space because of its ability to still write, even when upside-down.

bcr default image
City council approves 15-home Beazer tract
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Without any discussion, the city council Tuesday approved a 15-home subdivision as part of a single vote on the consent agenda.

bcr default image
Council approves additional $140K in construction spending
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As part of the consent agenda in Tuesday’s meeting, the city council agreed to add about $140,000 to the amount previously agreed to be paid to GCW, Inc. for management, engineering, design and support services for two projects in Boulder City.

UNLV student Ian Cruz is joining the BCR staff for the spring semester.
UNLV intern joins BCR staff
By BCR Staff

Beginning this week, the Boulder City Review welcomes Ian Cruz to its staff as an intern for the spring semester.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Several streets in Boulder City were blocked off Friday following ...
Metro officer involved in shooting in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded Friday, Jan. 24, to the 700 block of Sixth Street following a reported shooting.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Substation 3 as it currently exists.
Cost estimates for Substation 3 soar by 141%
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Rising costs continue to bedevil city plans for replacing and upgrading infrastructure. The latest example is related to efforts to upgrade Boulder City’s electric utility service as the cost estimates of Substation 3 soared by 141% and the scheduled completion date was pushed out by three full years.