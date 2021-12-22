54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Contest yields colorful entries

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 22, 2021 - 3:38 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Henry Bleck, 6, won first place in the 4-7 age divi ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Henry Bleck, 6, won first place in the 4-7 age division of the Boulder City Review’s second annual Christmas Coloring Contest.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Christine Mojado, 11, won first place in the 8-12 a ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Christine Mojado, 11, won first place in the 8-12 age division of the Boulder City Review’s second annual Christmas Coloring Contest.
(Boulder City Review) The entry by Beverly Dunaway Schaefgen resembles a piece of stained glass ...
(Boulder City Review) The entry by Beverly Dunaway Schaefgen resembles a piece of stained glass. It won first place in the senior division of the Boulder City Review’s second annual Christmas Coloring Contest.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Henry Bleck, 6, won first place in the 4-7 age divi ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Henry Bleck, 6, won first place in the 4-7 age division of the Boulder City Review’s second annual Christmas Coloring Contest.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Christine Mojado, 11, won first place in the 8-12 a ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Christine Mojado, 11, won first place in the 8-12 age division of the Boulder City Review’s second annual Christmas Coloring Contest.

Boulder City continues to have some colorful characters — or rather characters who like to color.

The second annual Boulder City Review Christmas coloring contest received more than 30 entries in three age divisions: 4-7, 8-12 and 55 and older.

The entries were judged on their color, neatness and overall appearance.

Henry Bleck, Christine Mojado and Beverly Dunaway Schaefgen won their respective age divisions and were awarded $25 gift cards.

4-7 age division

Art is Henry’s favorite subject at Mitchell Elementary School, where he is a kindergarten student.

He said he used some of the lessons he had in school to help him create his award-winning entry in the coloring contest.

The son of Jillian and Aaron Bleck, who turned 6 on Saturday, said he likes to color and draw, and would like to be an artist when he grows up.

He said he especially likes to draw and color flowers and Roblox characters.

At the moment, his favorite color is red and he likes to color and draw using colored pencils and crayons.

He incorporated both into his entry of a penguin holding balloons and wearing a scarf.

His grandmother, Jackie Bleck, brought Henry the picture and encouraged him to enter the contest.

8-12 age division

Christine, 11, who placed third in last year’s inaugural coloring contest, said she was motivated by anger to beat her brother, Christian, who won the first-place award — especially after seeing his picture in the newspaper.

Though she said “being mad” inspired her award-winning coloring of Santa Claus in a hot air balloon, Christine has been an artist most of her life and is currently creating animated characters and short videos on her computer.

“Usually I just draw and don’t put color on it,” she said.

Her creations are reminiscent of Japanese anime characters and Christine said she would like to become an animator when she grows up.

“I like colored pencils,” she said about her preferred media to work in. “I used them” for her contest entry.

The sixth-grader at Garrett Junior High School is a member of the choir. She said she hopes to take an art class next year and was disappointed she couldn’t get in this year.

She is the daughter of Ann and Donald Mojado.

Seniors 55 and older

Schaefgen said she must have gained her artistic talents by osmosis or by looking at the stained glass windows of her church.

Schaefgen, who admits to having no formal art training, won first place in the senior division for those 55 and older in the Boulder City Review’s second annual coloring contest.

She said her husband of 39 years is an accomplished fine artist and some of his talent “may have rubbed off.”

She said she likes to color pictures inspired by nature in adult coloring books as a way to relieve stress. She recently retired from a career as a mental health counselor.

“I don’t drink or smoke so I have to do something,” she said.

Schaefgen said the contest picture “was so beautiful” and inspired her entry, which resembles a stained glass window and is similar to those at her church.

Schaefgen said this was the first time she entered a coloring contest.

“It was just a fun way to spend the holidays, doing something outside of my wheelhouse,” she said.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Taylor Lomax, left, and Lily Corona participate in t ...
Evergreen Reminder
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Paul Stoutenborough of Boulder City gives Salome Ja ...
Woodcarver spreads holiday cheer with decorated thread spools
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For most of his life, Paul Stoutenborough has put the needs of others first. So when the longtime woodcarver and former carpenter ran across some old wooden thread spools at a garage sale, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with them.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home in the 700 block of Darlene Way is ringing ...
Boulder’s Best: Lights to Brighten Your Holidays
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This home in the 700 block of Darlene Way is ringing in the Christmas holiday with multicolored lights all over the yard and special decorations on the garage door. For additional photos, visit www.bouldercityreview.com.

Society assists military widows
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Elected officials or their representatives can be found attending many of the meetings and gatherings of veterans throughout Nevada. But when they attend a gathering not of actual veterans, but of individuals who were once related to veterans, you might wonder what it’s all about. And what it is all about is an organization made up of widows of those who served: the Society of Military Widows. It’s an important group.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it com ...
Boulder’s Best: Spirit of the Season
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it comes to Christmas decorations: lights, music, Santa Claus, snowmen and more.

Erin Jones Boulder City resident Erin Jones is hosting a dinner on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, for ...
Woman gives Christmas dinner to community
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Rather than spending money on presents this holiday season, a Boulder City woman is hosting a dinner for those who have nowhere to go on Christmas Day.

Dave Maxwell
Pioneers welcomed Christmas with dance
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Country folk enjoy dancing. Maybe not ballroom dancing, but good ol’ fashion square dancing, folk dancing, etc., with a fiddle, accordion and a caller. They have for a long time. Maybe some line dancing, too, now and then. Dancing is part of the human makeup, with some of us being far better at it than others. Raise your hand where you fit in.

 
Seen on Scene: At the Holiday Celebrations
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Jingle Cat dances to some Christmas music before the community Christmas tree at Frank Crowe Park is lit Friday.

(Norma Vally) To ensure your Christmas tree stays green with firm branches throughout the holid ...
Hydrating, recycling keeps Christmas tree ‘green’ through New Year’s
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Keeping a natural Christmas tree alive and well through New Year’s should rank high on your holiday to-do list. The aesthetic of a robust tree speaks for itself, but more so, a dried-out tree can become a fire hazard.

(Bob Morris) The worst growing conditions for a cycad are unimproved soil, covered in rock and ...
Soil moisture sensors not always accurate
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. You recently gave me some advice on planting a crepe myrtle tree. I dug the planting hole as deep as the container and five times wider, but I didn’t do a water percolation test to make sure the planting hole drained water. I backfilled the hole with a 50/50 mix of the existing dirt plus a rich Viragrow compost. However, a soil sensor constantly registered a “10” (very wet) even for weeks after a single watering.