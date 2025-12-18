Christmas dinner open to everyone

When I first became principal of Martha P. King Elementary School, parent involvement through our Parent Advisory Council, or PAC, was small but full of potential. We began with a single president, then grew to include two co-presidents. Today, that growth has flourished into a fully established nine-member executive committee. That evolution tells an important story about our school and the community that surrounds it.

Our PAC executive committee now plays a vital role in nearly every aspect of school life. They organize incentive parties that celebrate positive student behaviors, decorate bulletin boards throughout our hallways, support parent communication, coordinate school spirit days, and help bring to life many of our largest school events. These include beloved traditions such as Polar Express, the VIP Glow Dance, the Homecoming Parade, and Spooktacular.

The impact of this work cannot be overstated. Over the years, PAC has transformed King in terms of the quality, creativity, and scale of the events we are able to offer our students and families. These events are not only fun but they build community, strengthen relationships, and create lasting memories for our children.

This past weekend, that impact was on full display at our annual Polar Express event. We welcomed more than 320 students and family members to the Boulder Creek Golf Course Pavilion, where the event has been hosted for the past three years. What began years ago as a small gathering has become one of our signature school celebrations. Families enjoyed music, photos with Santa, choir and dance performances, and beautiful decorations generously provided by local businesses and community partners. (See photos on page 9)

As I reflect on the work of our Parent Advisory Council, I am truly humbled by the time, energy, and heart they devote to our school community. They volunteer countless hours behind the scenes simply because they believe in King and in the children we serve.

Our PAC makes our school better in every way. King Elementary is stronger, more connected, and more joyful because of them, and I am deeply grateful for all they do.