Christmas dinner open to everyone

By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary
December 18, 2025 - 3:02 pm
 

When I first became principal of Martha P. King Elementary School, parent involvement through our Parent Advisory Council, or PAC, was small but full of potential. We began with a single president, then grew to include two co-presidents. Today, that growth has flourished into a fully established nine-member executive committee. That evolution tells an important story about our school and the community that surrounds it.

Our PAC executive committee now plays a vital role in nearly every aspect of school life. They organize incentive parties that celebrate positive student behaviors, decorate bulletin boards throughout our hallways, support parent communication, coordinate school spirit days, and help bring to life many of our largest school events. These include beloved traditions such as Polar Express, the VIP Glow Dance, the Homecoming Parade, and Spooktacular.

The impact of this work cannot be overstated. Over the years, PAC has transformed King in terms of the quality, creativity, and scale of the events we are able to offer our students and families. These events are not only fun but they build community, strengthen relationships, and create lasting memories for our children.

This past weekend, that impact was on full display at our annual Polar Express event. We welcomed more than 320 students and family members to the Boulder Creek Golf Course Pavilion, where the event has been hosted for the past three years. What began years ago as a small gathering has become one of our signature school celebrations. Families enjoyed music, photos with Santa, choir and dance performances, and beautiful decorations generously provided by local businesses and community partners. (See photos on page 9)

As I reflect on the work of our Parent Advisory Council, I am truly humbled by the time, energy, and heart they devote to our school community. They volunteer countless hours behind the scenes simply because they believe in King and in the children we serve.

Our PAC makes our school better in every way. King Elementary is stronger, more connected, and more joyful because of them, and I am deeply grateful for all they do.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Author Ken Poirot once wrote, “The best meals are those prepared by loving hands.”

It’s a great time to be a Bobcat
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

This past month was a busy but exciting month at Garrett Junior High School, and our campus is so full of energy for the holiday season.

‘BCHS feels like a family’
By Amy Wagner Principal, Boulder City High School

This time of year, schools across the valley begin recruiting—setting up tables at choice fairs, meeting families, and sharing what makes their campus stand out.

A busy time at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

As always, Mitchell Elementary is busy providing great learning opportunities inside and outside of the classroom.

What is a critical access hospital?
By Boulder City Hospital

According to the Rural Health Information Hub, a Critical Access Hospital (CAH) is a designation given to eligible rural hospitals who meet certain criteria. This designation was created by Congress via the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 due to the closures of over 400 rural hospitals during the 1980s through the early 1990s. The CAH designation was designed to improve health care access to Americans living in rural areas as well as provided financial stability to the facilities that serve these communities.

A Day in the Sun

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

BC schools earn new classification
By Jason Schrock Principal, Marth King Elementary

This past Saturday, Martha P. King Elementary School joined Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary, Garrett Junior High School, and Boulder City High School at the CCSD Recruitment Fair hosted at Rancho High School. This event marked another important step in our community’s ongoing effort to showcase the exceptional educational opportunities available in Boulder City.

Don’t fall for scams
By BCPD Chief Tim Shea

Phone and text scams cost people across the country millions of dollars a year. Phone fraudsters use the threat of arrest warrants, the promise of romance and even disasters to con unsuspecting people aout of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars. These thieves often target senior citizens, because the scam artists know that most seniors will be polite and trusting. Many of these crimes are perpetrated outside the jurisdiction where the crime occurred, making them tough to investigate.