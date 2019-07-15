Cardboard boats to race Wednesday

The 19th annual cardboard boat races are Wednesday, July 17, and this year’s theme is “Wreck-it Ralph.”

The event starts at 6 p.m. the Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B, with registration and boat judging. The races start at 7 p.m.

There are six racing groups composed of different ages, from 6 years old to 16 and older. Each group will race its cardboard boats in the pool with participants pushing their boats from one end to the other with a kickboard.

Registration is free.

Medals will be given to first- and second-place winners in each heat, and trophies will be awarded to cardboard boats in the categories of most original, best movie depiction, funniest and the Mayor’s Choice.

Only cardboard, tape and glue are allowed in construction. Boats with plastic bottles, foam or other flotation materials will be disqualified. They can be painted but not waterproofed.