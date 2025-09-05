89°F
BCHS going strong at 85

By Amy Wagner Principal, BCHS
September 5, 2025 - 1:07 pm
 

The 2025–26 school year is off to a fantastic start at Boulder City High School.

Even before the first bell, our teachers and staff came together with incredible energy to prepare classrooms and hallways, eager to welcome students back. That enthusiasm set the stage for an opening week filled with Eagle pride.

Spirit days and our first assembly of the year energized the entire campus, reminding us of the joy, tradition, and community that make BCHS such a special place. From cheering in the gym to showing off creative outfits, our students set the tone for a year filled with connection and celebration.

Although enrollment is down slightly, the spirit in our building has never been stronger. Every day, we celebrate the amazing things happening in our classrooms—because that’s where the real magic occurs. Whether it’s a student discovering a new interest, a group collaborating on a project, or seniors preparing for their futures, learning comes alive at BCHS.

This year is especially meaningful as we celebrate our 85th year of Boulder City High School. Along with honoring our history, we are also embracing new opportunities—like the launch of SOAR, our new advisory class. SOAR provides every student the chance to connect and be seen, strengthening the sense of belonging that helps Eagles thrive.

Eighty-five years strong, Boulder City High School continues to prove that when energy, spirit, and belonging come together, our students soar.

