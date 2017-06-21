Shelter plays big role in finding homes for pets

Wow, the animal shelter has been experiencing a “cat-tastic” month and they are inviting you to join the fun. I have inside information from the kitten-cuddling seniors that the babies are beautiful and getting more and more user friendly as the days go by.

We currently have over 24 babies to choose from, along with experienced older kittens-at-heart — a selection to delight even the most discerning of tastes. We have dark, light, varied, active, docile, independent, cuddly, talkative, quiet, adventurous and reserved types.

As a fervent supporter of spay and neuter programs, I can speak firsthand on the benefits of foster, adoption and volunteering. Our town is small and the need is big. Most of the residents of the animal spa of Boulder City are ready and eager for new adventures.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are at 810 Yucca St. We have limited staffing so be patient if you come or call and there isn’t someone immediately available for you to speak to. They are the sole contacts for pickups, trapping, cleaning, feeding, exercising, doctoring, complaints, checkups, spay and neuter appointments, snake relocations, sheep herding and the 101 other duties that seem to fall in their realm of expertise.

Call 702-293-9283 and leave a message if they are unable to answer. Thanks for helping us find new homes for these wonderful animals. Tell your friends to head on up and complete an adoption application.

Special note to readers: I’ve heard some fans feel I might be making fun of people’s worst days, please understand that is not my intent in the least. In our line of work we try to keep it lighthearted (for the most part). For every crime, there is a victim and a casualty, and for that we are all at a loss. I join with other law enforcement professionals in wishing you a safe and wonderful week.

June 8. Noise: The caller states they have called numerous times in regard to late-night parties at this location, making their early-morning wake up for work just a little less fun at 12:06 a.m. in the 600 block of Christina Drive.

Assist: Officers responded to a child locked inside a parked vehicle at 11:05 a.m. in the 1600 block of Nevada Highway.

Thought for the day: Some cars lock automatically when the door shuts so, take caution to block the door open, even if it’s just for a gas fill-up.

June 9. Suspicious: The caller reports an unknown man just walked in an unlocked door startling them awake at 4:50 a.m. in the 700 block of Christina Drive.

DUI: Nothing says stand by your man more than the intoxicated (and unlicensed) passenger leaping from the vehicle at the scene of the crash and trying to claim responsibility for the incident at 3:56 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Highway.

Thought for the day: Can I just tell you what a potential for fatal consequences leaving your house doors unlocked can be.

June 10. Accident: The caller states the driver of the other car has been all over the road since Henderson and has now reversed directions at the Veterans Memorial Drive light at 8:12 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Suspicious: Multiple callers report a strange-acting male yelling and gesturing toward traffic at 6:40 p.m. in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and U.S. 93.

Thought for the day: The concerning driver ends his morning with his car perched on top of the cement divider alongside the road construction causing all kinds of traffic backup.

June 11. Suspicious: The caller returns home to find a man sitting on her back porch enjoying the evening and her patio furniture at 1:29 a.m. in the 300 block of Marathon Court.

Disturbance: The residents have left a note on the door for the frequent late-night visitor that they are not welcome at 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Del Rey Drive.

Thought for the day: Some people take “mi casa — su casa” to a whole new level.

June 12. Family disturbance: A family member is disgruntled with the advice of a parent at 1:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Avenue A.

Hit and run: A silver Dodge truck knocked out the transformer and fled the area at 11:32 a.m. in the 1400 block of San Felipe Drive.

Thought for the day: The best part of having adult children is you can send them home if they don’t like what you have to say.

June 13. Animal: A resident finds that the hummingbird likes the ambiance of the garage much more than the heat of the day at 3:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Big Horn Drive.

Disabled vehicle: The driver misjudges how much fuel they have onboard and now has to contact a friend for a little above and beyond assistance at 8:29 p.m. in the area of the overpass and U.S. 93.

Thought for the day: Make sure you have water inside your vehicle in case you experience some on the roadside time. It’s hot out there and dangerous.

June 14. Suspicious vehicle: The caller states an empty vehicle just rolled across the roadway and is now on top of some pipe sticking out of the ground at 10:48 a.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue and Marita Drive.

Missing person: The subject reported missing states they are just tired of family issues at 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: Imagine the surprised look when the driver returned to the driveway with the forgotten item to find the car missing.

Call of the week: Vagrant: The caller states that the subject is laying down near the entrance of the business shooting imaginary arrows at patrons and making them nervous at 10:18 a.m. June 14 in the 400 block of Nevada Way.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.