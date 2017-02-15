Protect yourself, others from common colds

Common colds are the main reason that children miss school and adults miss work. Each year in the United States, there are millions of cases of the common cold. Adults have an average of two or three colds per year, and children have even more.

Most people get colds in the winter and spring, but it is possible to get a cold any time of the year. Symptoms usually include a sore throat, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, headaches and body aches.

Most people recover within about seven to 10 days. However, people with weakened immune systems, asthma or respiratory conditions may develop serious illness, such as pneumonia.

How to protect yourself

Viruses that cause colds can spread from infected people to others through the air and close personal contact. You can also get infected through contact with stool or respiratory secretions from an infected person. This can happen when you shake hands with someone who has a cold, or touch a doorknob that has viruses on it and then touch your eyes, mouth or nose.

You can help reduce your risk of getting a cold:

■ Wash your hands often with soap and water. Wash them for 20 seconds, and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Viruses that cause colds can live on your hands, and regular hand washing can help protect you from getting sick.

■ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Viruses that cause colds can enter your body this way and make you sick.

■ Stay away from people who are sick. Sick people can spread viruses that cause the common cold through close contact with others.

How to protect others

If you have a cold, you should follow these tips to prevent spreading it to other people:

■ Stay at home while you are sick.

■ Avoid close contact with others, such as hugging, kissing or shaking hands.

■ Move away from people before coughing or sneezing.

■ Cough and sneeze into a tissue then throw it away, or cough and sneeze into your upper shirt sleeve, completely covering your mouth and nose.

■ Wash your hands after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

■ Disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and objects such as toys and doorknobs.

There is no vaccine to protect you against the common cold.

Practice good cough and sneeze etiquette: always cough and sneeze into a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, completely covering your mouth and nose.

How to feel better

There is no cure for a cold. To feel better, you should get lots of rest and drink plenty of fluids. Over-the-counter medicines may help ease symptoms but will not make your cold go away any faster. Always read the label and use medications as directed.

Talk to your doctor before giving your child nonprescription cold medicines, since some medicines contain ingredients that are not recommended for children.

Antibiotics will not help you recover from a cold. They do not work against viruses, and they may make it harder for your body to fight future bacterial infections if you take them unnecessarily.

When to see a doctor

You should call your doctor if you or your child has one or more of these conditions:

■ A temperature higher than 100.4° F.

■ Symptoms that last more than 10 days.

■ Symptoms that are severe or unusual.

If your child is younger than 3 months of age and has a fever, you should always call your doctor right away. Your doctor can determine if you or your child has a cold and can recommend therapy to help with symptoms.

Causes of the common cold

Many different viruses can cause the common cold, but rhinoviruses are the most common. Rhinoviruses can also trigger asthma attacks and have been linked to sinus and ear infections. Other viruses that can cause colds include respiratory syncytial virus, human parainfluenza viruses, and human metapneumovirus.

This information was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bouldercityhospital.org.