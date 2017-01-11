Police Blotter

Jan. 3, 7:30 a.m.

A man was seen putting boxes into a banged up Chevy Malibu. The man said that he was not stealing anything and loading electronics from his mother’s house.

Jan. 3, 10:28 a.m.

A man lying on the ground was awakened by police. The man said he was diabetic and thought he might have had a seizure after taking 10 medications. Police determined that the man was in no condition to drive his car home and was given a courtesy ride.

Jan. 3, 12:42 p.m.

A man called police after $150 was stolen from his car. The man said he found fingerprints on the car’s windshield and was worried he would be robbed again. He did not lock his vehicle the night before but said he would do so from now on.

Jan. 4, 10:06 a.m.

A Lakeview Terrace employee said that numerous people have had possessions stolen from them at the retirement home. Police wrote up a report and told the employee to tell them if something else happens.

Jan. 4 2:28 p.m.

An elderly woman asked police to help remove a dog that died in her adult daughter’s living room at 3 a.m. When police arrived the daughter was screaming that the dog had been injected with chloroform.

Jan. 4, 2:51 p.m.

A woman called police because three teenage boys were throwing bottles at her dog. One teen was caught walking toward 7-Eleven. The woman chose not to press charges and was just upset that the teens were being disrespectful.

Jan. 4, 10 p.m.

A woman called police claiming that her husband left his house in Henderson with their four children while intoxicated. Henderson Police Department was notified.

Jan. 4, 10 p.m.

A woman was cited for driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone and not having the proper insurance. The woman kept saying that she worked for the defense attorney’s office.

Jan. 6, 9 a.m.

A man called police to report an animal trap that he borrowed from the animal control had been stolen. The man said the value of the trap was $67.

Jan. 6, 1:45 p.m.

A woman was fighting with her father over the custody of her children. The father said that his daughter had been drunk all week and was in no state to take care of her kids. When police arrived the daughter was intoxicated, but the children were in no immediate danger. The police notified Child Protective Services.

Jan. 6, 5:40 p.m.

An elderly homeless woman was sitting in a bush eating peanuts when police saw her and were worried about her safety. The woman did not want to talk to police and continued eating her peanuts.

Jan. 6, 11:30 p.m.

A driver was cited by police for stopping in the middle of Adams Boulevard to play Pokémon Go.

Jan. 8, 4:53 p.m.

A woman called police after a dog attacked her and her pet. The dog’s owner did not have the animal on a leash. The woman just wanted the man to know that his dog should be on a leash, and no one was cited.