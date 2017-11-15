Details allow officers to focus on specialty

All officers in the State of Nevada can and will enforce any and all laws as needed. However, special details often are formed to focus on specific areas of concern.

Traffic officers are tasked, almost exclusively, with enforcing traffic laws. Officer Ian Ham is one such officer who works traffic in an unmarked vehicle with the main goal of reducing collisions by education and enforcement of motor vehicle laws and ordinances. He has worked for the Boulder City Police Department for over 14 years and has worked in patrol, field training, motors and now traffic.

There is no greater life-changer than a motor vehicle collision. They occur daily and impact more than just the parties that are involved in the incident.

We also participate with officers from other jurisdictions throughout Nevada in a program called Joining Forces. Many of you have seen our officers in Henderson or Las Vegas or their officers in our city. These officers/deputies have the same powers throughout the state that any local officer has.

We join forces to help save lives and reduce the number of collisions throughout the state and help the Department of Public Safety’s office of traffic safety reach its goal of zero fatalities. Please join our department along with officer Ham in making our city one of the safest.

Nov. 2. Vagrant: The caller states there are people camped out behind a local business and they are requesting a trespass for them at 8:22 a.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

911: The caller states there is an unknown problem near her water heater at 11:51 p.m. in the 500 block of Lake Huron Lane.

Thought for the day: Officers arrive and find the area is now smoking from the water heater and are able to turn off the breaker so the homeowner can call a repair service in the morning.

Nov. 3. Threats: The caller doesn’t like the answer given and decides that a threat might get more attention. It did at 2:02 p.m. in the 800 block of Adams Boulevard.

Injury accident: The day was wonderful but ended with a compound fracture to the arm at 6:38 p.m. in the area of mile marker 48 on U.S. Highway 95.

Thought for the day: Locating victims in the desert can be challenging, so please note the mile marker as you leave the roadway.

Nov. 4. Auto theft: The teenage daughter is missing along with the rental car at 4:38 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cummings Drive.

Suspicious circumstance: The elderly-looking man wearing coveralls has several reports of his stumbling into the roadway at 1:18 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Thought for the day: The residentially challenged elder isn’t happy with all the attention he garners when in Boulder City and wants assistance getting back to California.

Nov. 5. Damage: The person who is loitering has warrants, and the proprietor discovers damage to the building at 12:29 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Soliciting: The caller wants to report two very small kids soliciting money at 1:12 p.m. in the 800 block of Capri Drive.

Thought for the day: The young fund raisers have a worthy cause as grandma is having a hard time. They now know some other options.

Nov. 6. Burglary: The front door is kicked in and the cupboards are all open at 1:23 p.m. in the 1300 block of Colorado Street.

Traffic incident: Several callers report a wrong-way driver heading from Railroad Pass toward Boulder City in the northbound lane at 11:41 p.m. in the area of Railroad Pass.

Thought for the day: Wrong-way drivers can be deadly, especially in construction zones. Stay aware.

Nov. 7. Suspicious: The sleeping person does not seem fazed by the sprinklers at 7:12 a.m. in the area of Wilbur Square Park.

Vagrant: The very elderly man is trying to sleep on the sidewalk but decides the bus back to his home in Las Vegas sounds quieter at 11:04 p.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: It’s so sad to see elderly folks struggling out there; blessings spoken for the less fortunate.

Nov. 8. Animal: An aggressive dog doesn’t like the postman at 9:11 a.m. in the 500 block of Avenue K.

Reckless driving: Multiple calls report a pickup driving recklessly through the residential area at 7:54 p.m. in the area of 700 Capri Drive.

Thought for the day: The driver was warned on their driving and advised of future consequences.

Call(s) of the week: Traffic: The motorcycle driver was stopped after driving into oncoming traffic lanes to view signs posted for rummage sales and stated the belief that it was allowable but just to view signs at 7:14 a.m. Nov. 3 in the area of Adams Boulevard and San Felipe Drive. Along with the reminder to watch for motorcycles, here’s a special one for two-wheel drivers: The rules apply to all vehicles on the roadway. Please don’t stack the odds against you out there.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.