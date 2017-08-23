Crossing guards needed to help near schools

I begin this week with an opportunity for those of you who may be retired or looking for a little extra spending money and to be of service to your community. The police department is actively seeking crossing guards to work this school year and assist us in safeguarding one of our most precious resources: our children.

Applications can be accessed on the city’s webpage, www.bcnv.org, or in City Hall at the human resources department.

It seems that every week we receive numerous calls about thefts from vehicles occurring during the overnight hours. Some are unlucky enough to have had the entire vehicle taken. Here are just a few reminders on how to best prevent these situations. Habits are one of the constants in our lives; make yours good ones.

Lock the door. Statistics show a 22 percent increase, this year alone, in vehicles stolen with the keys or fob in the vehicle.

Park smart. Park in well-lit locations where passers-by will be likely to see and report suspicious activity.

Stash your valuables. Always take your garage door opener and valuables with you, and keep your vehicle registration in your wallet or purse.

Never leave the engine running, even for a minute.

Pay attention. Keep an eye on your surroundings when getting in and out of your vehicle. Distractions or rushing can leave you vulnerable.

Develop a habit of keeping yourself and your valuables safe.

Aug. 10. Foot patrol: Officers are out with a subject who has an active warrant (entered in error) with another jurisdiction. We are able to determine the mistake, and the subject is on his way at 12:34 a.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Accident: The driver mistakes the entrance to the store for a drive-thru at 7:12 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Thought for the day: Officers attempt to accurately identify anyone suspected of a crime, up to and including scars, marks and tattoos.

Aug. 11. Assist: Officers decline the request to “stand by” while a subject violates a court order regarding a domestic situation at 1:32 p.m. in the area of Marina Drive and Aaron Way.

DUI: The subject involved in a family disturbance proves definitively that a situation can be made worse with one bad decision at 6:43 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ramona Lane.

Thought for the day: Family issues are the most volatile but, folks, do your best to leave the kids out of it.

Aug. 12. DUI: The caller reports an extremely intoxicated man in a parking place who appears to be preparing to move the vehicle at 3:21 p.m. in the 1500 block of Foothill Drive.

Disturbance: The subject is being asked to leave but refuses at 9:02 p.m. in the 500 block of Avenue B.

Thought for the day: Alcohol almost never makes things better.

Aug. 13. Animal: An injured owl prompts officers to assist Nevada Department of Wildlife and animal control officers in procuring help for this beautiful bird at 10:32 a.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue and Preswick Court.

Welfare: An elderly friend isn’t at church and won’t answer the door, prompting a welfare check by officers at 2:31 p.m. in the 500 block of Cherry Street.

Thought for the day: The very nice part of working in such a small town is the variety of calls where we get to make a positive difference.

Aug. 14. Welfare: Officers are dispatched to a welfare check on an elderly person after their conversation with a friend was cut short and no answer on callback at 12:14 p.m. in the 500 block of Lake Havasu Lane.

Accident: The brake is on the left, and the gas is on the right; so much for the flagpole at 8:11 a.m. in the 800 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: When the cellphone battery goes dead, there’s just no solution till it recharges.

Aug. 15. Suspicious: The vehicle appears to be stuck in the field, and the person is outside screaming at it 10:07 a.m. in the 1600 block of Royal Troon Court.

Soliciting: The caller is approached by a subject to give them funds at 12:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: This solicitor came complete with props for effect; the child car seat was empty, however.

Aug. 16. Family disturbance: The caller states the spouse has been drinking and became combative when the keys were taken away at 3:47 p.m. in the 1900 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Suspicious: The caller states that people are trying to get into the home after the recent death of a family member, and they are requesting assistance at 10:01 p.m. in the 600 block of Lido Drive.

Thought for the day: Can’t we all just get along?

Call of the week: Traffic stop: The driver is going a little too fast, has no visible registration and carries no proof of insurance. During the traffic stop, the hood lock fails and the entire windshield is blocked as it flies open at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 12 in the area of Georgia Avenue and Preswick Court.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.