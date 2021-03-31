77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Vote by process of elimination

By Roger Gros Special to the Boulder City Review
March 31, 2021 - 3:52 pm
 
Roger Gros
Roger Gros

As we close in on early voting for the April 6 election for two members of City Council, some thoughts have come to me. I interviewed 11 of the 13 candidates for the positions for my website, BoulderCityPodcast.com, and in cooperation with Boulder City Social. Only Ray Turner declined the invitation and the mysterious Brent Foutz didn’t respond at all.

During the process, I found each candidate to be passionate about Boulder City, answering a series of questions asked of every candidate. All of them answered honestly and sincerely, in my opinion, and I was impressed with their forthright answers. Some of them admitted they had more research to do because they weren’t completely familiar with the issues, which is very understandable for such a large field.

I believe every candidate I interviewed is capable of doing a great job for Boulder City. They all said the right things. Every one of them supported our slow-growth ordinance. They all wanted to maintain the integrity of our historic buildings. Each one recognized something had to be done about the pool. And every one of them decried the divisive politics we’ve encountered in our town over the past five years. But none of them took personal shots at any other candidate — except perhaps for the mayor, who isn’t running in this election.

But then as the campaign unfolded, it got more personal. Factions have emerged. The race has divided into a bitter feud between the former administration, with several candidates tied to then-Mayor Rod Woodbury, and the Boulder City Community Alliance, which counts as participants (but not members since it’s not a membership or political organization), all five members of the current City Council.

So let’s name names. Cokie Booth and Sherri Jorgensen have been members of advisory committees that included two former mayors, Woodbury and Roger Tobler. Those committees supposedly were interested in “adjusting” the growth ordinance to permit for more homes to be built, a possible Hoover Dam Gateway project, and a more leapfrog approach to development.

Meanwhile, Judith Hoskins and Ray Turner are asking you to double down on the current council’s reorganization of the city staff, which resulted in the firing of the city manager, legal counsel and city clerk. While many agree that they had to go, many others questioned the manner of their dismissal. And others accuse Mayor Kiernan McManus of being a bully and forcing other council members to stay in line — or else.

I’ll leave it to others to debate the merits or faults of these positions. But the fact remains that these are two diametrically opposed positions that generate rigidity and inflexibility in our city. It reflects the power struggle in our nation and it’s time for it to stop. And the election of members of either faction will only exacerbate the tensions already building between the factions. Let’s end it now.

So my suggestion is to examine the views and positions taken by the remaining eight candidates in this April 6 election. I’m not going to endorse any one of them because I know as much about them as you do after conducting the podcasts, watching the excellent program presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and reading the profiles and viewing the videos published by the Boulder City Review.

So let’s focus on the independent candidates, not the ones attached to the two factions, and think for ourselves. This election is too important to give the power to one side or the other. By having two independent voices on City Council we can tamp down the vitriol and bad blood in the city. These are all good people who only have the best intentions for the citizens of our town. So let’s think independently and be represented by the best and the brightest.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Roger Gros is publisher of Global Gaming Business magazine, the principal trade publication for the casino industry, and is a 10-plus year resident of Boulder City.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Continued vigilance against virus needed
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

As spring arrives with warmer temperatures, we are also beginning to see the slow return to our normal lives. As health experts have advised, the COVID-19 virus has not been defeated yet and we must continue to be responsible for our actions to protect those around us. But progress is being made.

G. Kevin Savord
Research candidates before voting
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

We have a crucial election for two vacant Boulder City council seats coming up. All of us have been told, “Get out and vote.”

Editorial: Government transparency essential
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Spring arrives Saturday and with it will come warmer days and lots of sunshine. It’s something that we’re celebrating.

Rose Ann Miele
Society benefits from knowledge
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

The other day I was reminded of what it was like to be part of a protest surrounded by thousands of others. How did the huge protests happen? There was no internet or Facebook or Google telling people where to gather at what time. No one called me to meet them in Grant Park or on Dearborn Street in downtown Chicago, yet I got there, along with thousands of others.

Time is of the essence
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

This week has me thinking about time.

Let’s spring into action
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

It is time for Boulder City, and the rest of Clark County, to secede.

Get to know candidates before casting vote
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Election Day for our local primary election will be April 6. Voting for this election will again have a mail-in ballot sent to every registered voter in Boulder City. Early voting in person will also be available. The early voting this year will be in the city recreation center next to City Hall for easier access.

Eric Lundgaard
In-person communication crucial to democracy
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

What is happening to Boulder City as well as America has parallels. Having been a member of City Council as well as the mayor for 12 years, I have some insights to offer.

G. Kevin Savord
Is mask mandate realistic?
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

We’ve all heard the term “Where’s the beef?” The new 2021 term should be “Where’s the data?” That’s right, the data. Many, espousing to be our leaders, have continually warned us about the steps required to stay healthy while navigating this pandemic. Mandates soon followed the warnings.

Rose Ann Miele
Truth will help reveal solutions to nation’s woes
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

How do you stay calm and limit your stress every day? Personally, I take lots of deep breaths, stop whatever I’m doing and focus on something else. I push what’s bothering me to another part of my brain and move on. It’s rough, but I’ve had practice over the years, and it works most of the time.