83°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Timing wrong to replace city attorney, city manager

By Duncan R. McCoy Special to the Boulder City Review
August 26, 2020 - 3:27 pm
 

I write regarding the current effort to terminate the city manager and city attorney. The City Council’s present activity really comes as no surprise, as shortly after the last municipal election newly elected council members talked around town about firing the city clerk, city manager and city attorney.

What is a surprise is the timing of the effort. Boulder City is in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and an accompanying economic disaster the likes of which this community has probably never seen.

The city’s finance director has been quoted as estimating perhaps a 40 percent decline in revenues to the city. This economic disaster has yet to fully unfold and may turn out even worse that the 40 percent estimate. Unemployment in Southern Nevada is higher than at any point in living memory, business shutdowns and vanished paychecks have flushed sales tax revenues down the toilet, and local government has not yet even seen the effects of the economic collapse on property tax revenues.

Tax revenue distribution in Nevada to local government tends to lag behind collection by about two months, so the city began to see sales tax revenues crash in May or June. The effects on local government property taxes will take longer to assess. The first installment of 2020-21 property taxes (following the August 2020 first property tax deadline) should be received by the city around the end of September or the first part of October. This first installment of property tax revenue is normally well over half of the whole year’s revenue, as many property owners will normally pay all their tax for the year in August.

We will see if the COVID-19 economic crash will result in higher-than-normal deferrals of property tax payments. Should that be the case, property tax payment deferrals will also affect the city’s first property tax distribution in September or October, causing another negative impact on the city’s normal cash flow.

However the revenue decline turns out, it is going to be serious, it will have a profound impact on city operations, and it needs to be handled with all the skill the city can bring to the problem.

Whatever individual members of the City Council think about the city manager and the city attorney, these two officials certainly know a good deal more about the operational and legal affairs of the city than do any members of City Council. If they are fired, the city loses their special knowledge and skills — and these will be sorely needed to get the city through the pandemic and the economic collapse.

If they are fired, council will eventually hire a replacement city manager and a replacement city attorney. These new officers will be, for all intents and purposes, beginners. I do not think Boulder City needs beginners running the city in the midst of the problems we face.

I do not doubt the City Council’s authority to fire the city manager and the city attorney; both are “at will” employees and occupy their positions subject to the council’s pleasure. But I don’t think it is a good idea to fire either one at this point.

I think the best thing the City Council can do, right now, is drop the whole thing and try to reforge a working relationship with the city manager and the city attorney. Failure to do that is likely to result in a whopping big amount of money going out the door as the city manager and city attorney depart — money which the city can ill afford, by the way. And when the dust settles and replacements for the then-former city manager and city attorney ultimately are found, the city’s operations and legal affairs will be handled by beginners.

Council could not have picked a worse time to do this.

Duncan R. McCoy is a Boulder City resident. He served on the City Council from 2009 to 2017.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City wrong to mandate voluntary unit
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

City Council’s action Tuesday night to require the Boulder City Police Department to maintain a mounted unit is wrong.

G. Kevin Savord
Patriots will protect our nation
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Dear Antifa members and Black Lives Matter enthusiasts, I would like to take a moment to say we are “sorry” to both of your groups and the many followers who embrace your misguided messages and ideologies. I understand that you may be feeling somewhat frustrated with all of your recent rioting activities that you haven’t really made any consequential and/or significant progress toward changing the society you reside in.

Tick Segerblom
Utah pipeline plan an affront to Nevada
By Tick Segerblom Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada and Utah share more than borders. We share the coveted and much-fought-over Colorado River.

Rose Ann Miele
Realities of economy should not be ignored
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

What makes people look at facts and ignore or deny them? How come people don’t listen to solutions to problems? We could analyze why people do or don’t do something, but that could go on ad infinitum and there’s work to do.

City needs to clean up its act
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

To say things are a mess at City Hall might be an understatement. And things are likely to get a lot messier as the city is embroiled in several lawsuits, including the most recent one with the city attorney and city manager.

Taxpayers big losers in city’s legal battles
By Preston G. Wright Boulder City Review

Boulder City is no stranger to lawsuits that it should have no business being involved in. In 2010, the city made the decision to sue residents who had worked to put three initiatives on the ballot. It was a long, drawn-out suit and countersuit that ultimately ended in the Nevada Supreme Court where our city, us the taxpayers, had to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to those they had sued and their attorneys. We don’t know the total cost to our city, including staff time, but it may well have approached a million dollars.

Feedback of any type crucial
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

One of my first Army leadership classes taught me that “all feedback is positive, even when it is negative.” It took a few moments to grasp that concept, but I realized that if no criticism is made (constructive or otherwise), how does one improve?

 
More simple, carefree days needed
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Life here on Earth hasn’t gotten much better in the past few months as COVID-19 continues to ravage communities and limit some of our activities.

Each of us can do our part to fight COVID
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Are we able to make a difference in the threat that the COVID-19 virus presents? I believe we can make a big difference in lessening that threat. In fact, we are making a difference.

Let’s not make another mistake with SNWA
Let’s not make another mistake with SNWA
By Greg T. Todd Special to the Boulder City Review

Every resident and business in Boulder City pays a wastewater charge. Boulder City wastewater is treated to Southern Nevada Health District standards for discharge into the desert and returned back to the aquifer.