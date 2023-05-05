That time of the year again: Spring Jamboree

Spring is such a wonderful time of the year! The days are warmer and getting longer, flowers start to bloom and my weekend schedule starts to fill with festivals. What’s not to love about spring in Boulder City?

One of my favorite festivals is this weekend – Spring Jamboree! This festival has been a part of Boulder City since 1977. Held the first weekend in May every year, Spring Jamboree is the city’s first big public festival of the year. Over the years, it has grown from a small sidewalk sale by members of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce in the City’s Historic District, to drawing hundreds of vendors throughout four large parks: Bicentennial Park, Wilbur Square, North and South Escalante Parks.

The day really gets started with the Little Miss and Mister Boulder City Pageant at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

This fun event for kids ages three to five is a chance for kids to show off their ability to answer cute questions. Showing a talent is not required.

Artisans from all over the Southwest bring handmade arts and crafts, and their tents are located in Wilbur Square. “These artists are the flagship vendors at Spring Jamboree and are given priority placement and highlighted at this festival,” Jill Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, told me. “All items for sale must be at least 51% handmade to be in this section.” There is even a competition with cash awards, with the judges scoring participants on design, creativity and craftsmanship.

If classic cars get your engine revving, there is a hot-rod car show that features cars from all over the West. If you get hungry while taking in the sights, food concessioners are there with a big selection of foods and drinks. Grab a bite and check out the center-stage performers. And before you leave, make sure the kids visit the many activities that are sure to tire them out!

Even dogs are in on the fun at Spring Jamboree! The annual Bark in the Park is a chance to show off your pooch, with categories such as scruffiest dog, cutest dog trick and best dog/owner costume! The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Even if your fur friend isn’t into the whole competition thing, they can come enjoy the event, just be sure they are up-to-date on vaccinations, licensed and friendly. And be sure to clean up after them!

Come back Sunday morning at 11 a.m. for the second Miss Spring Jamboree! Perfect for our historic downtown, this “retro” pageant is for those 18 years or older. Contestants are required to wear their best vintage 1940s, 1950s, or 1960s clothing, hair, makeup and shoes. Judges in this family-friendly event are looking for presence, talent and how you answer questions.

“The mission of the Boulder City Chamber is to promote business and increase visitation to Boulder City,” Jill added. “Exciting events, such as Spring Jamboree, accomplish so much more than this goal by building a strong, vibrant economy for our quaint and charming city!” Details can be found on the Spring Jamboree website: www.springjamboree.com.

I’m thankful for the opportunity to gather with neighbors, friends and visitors for this and other events every year. Jill and her staff at the Chamber do a wonderful job.