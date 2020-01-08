52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Technology paves way for future lifestyles

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
January 8, 2020 - 3:15 pm
 

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has been making headlines for the past couple of days as new and future gadgets and devices are introduced.

Products debuting at the show have touched upon all aspects of our lives and, in some cases, can be life altering, such as a virtual reality device that makes neurotherapy exercises for those recovering from brain or spinal cord injuries more fun and, as a result, more effective.

Those at the show have also seen and experienced technological advances such as foldable telephones, quantum dot televisions, noise cancelling cordless headphones, devices powered by artificial intelligence and even items that can enhance one’s sex life.

There have been plenty of game and sports related introductions, as well as those that can affect how we eat and drink, such as a vegetable substitute for pork, a robot that makes pizza and a beverage dispenser similar to a single-serve coffee maker that makes custom cocktails.

No segment of our lives have been untouched by technology, including transportation. The show featured programs to make vehicles self-driving and single-person transporters.

While it may take months or years for some of these new advances to find their way into our homes and lives, past introductions have already arrived.

I can attest to that. Consider the car you drive daily.

Years ago cars just had the basics: an engine, tires and a steering device. Some of the earliest models didn’t even have doors or windows.

When I was growing up, air conditioners were optional, cup holders were unheard of (though you could get plastic holders that fit into the window and clipped over the door) and there were no special safety features. I can remember riding in the jump seats (backwards facing seats) in the way back of my parents’ station wagon. There were no seat belts and the rear window was often open letting in exhaust fumes along with the “fresh” air.

Gradually, automobile manufacturers began adding safety features including the three-point seat belt and air bags — and then some more air bags. Bumpers that were more than just chrome accents were added, as were crumple zones.

Cars also began to include other technological features such as the capability to communicate with your garage door opener, home’s lighting and climate control systems, and cellphone. Today, you can talk to your car and it can provide directions through a navigation system.

It can also alert you to potential dangers as I discovered during a recent road trip. My car has adaptive cruise control. That means it senses how close the car in front you is and will automatically slow down when it gets too close.

But even if cruise control isn’t engaged, it will still let you know if the car in front of you is way too close with a brightly colored message that says “Brake!”

It also has a lane departure feature that lets you know if you are drifting out of your lane of travel. When that happens too often, it pops up an image of a coffee cup on your dashboard and suggests you take a break.

With the technological advances that continue to be made, I’m sure it won’t be too many years down the road before someone introduces a feature for the car that not only warns you to take a break, it will actually brew a cup of coffee, made exactly how you like it.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. must protect its people, interests
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

President Donald Trump made the correct and timely decision last week to eliminate Iranian general Soleimani and his cohorts. Had Trump not taken action, more Americans and Iraqi civilians would have been killed at the hands of this modern-day Stalin.

Simple, familiar problem has no simple solution
Simple, familiar problem has no simple solution
By Mike Weatherford Special to the Boulder City Review

Anyone who has tried to enter Boulder City’s post office with packages in their hands knows what it is like to juggle them, or wait for a nice person to help with the two sets of doors — which, of course, have an awkward space in between them. And don’t forget the third set inside, if you want to reach the part of the building to actually mail stuff at the counter.

Too many dates gets confusing
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

And so it begins. Today is the second day of the new year and it’s time for me to get my calendars in order. Yes, there’s supposed to be an “s” after calendar, because one just never seems to be enough.

New year brings many reasons to celebrate
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Happy new year, Boulder City! As we enter the new decade, I would like to remind the residents of our great town that we will be celebrating a birthday on Jan. 4. It is the 60th anniversary of the incorporation of Boulder City as a municipality.

Dave Nelson
Building’s moniker traced to its slogan
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

As deadline approached, Amy reminded me that the two of us had frequently puzzled over that long, old, cream-colored building on the west side of U.S. Highway 93 just north of Buchanan Boulevard: the one with “Safety First” emblazoned in big white letters at the roof line. What was that all about?

(Ed Knapp) The remains of a tent and discarded bottles are among the debris left by homeless pe ...
Homelessness must be addressed
By Ed Knapp Special to the Boulder City Review

The United States currently spends more on health care than any other industrialized nation. Yet, the U.S. trails in life expectancy, infant mortality and unmanaged diabetes.

Welcome 2020; let it roar
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It’s hard to believe that at this time next week it will already be the second day of a new year. Where did the past 365 days go?

Columnist will document veterans memorials
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

As a journalist, author and filmmaker, much of my recent work has evolved around reporting on veterans and military issues. I’ve gained a wealth of knowledge about those topics as they relate to Nevada in particular. Because of that and other details of my experience, I have been tasked by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services to locate, research the history of, and photograph the dozens of veterans memorials that are situated throughout the state. The collected information will appear on the NDVS website.

’Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. As you read this, I will be at home, knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, in the true spirit of this message.