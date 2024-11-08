Strategic plan benefits Boulder City

There is an old saying that claims, “What doesn’t get measured, doesn’t get done.”

My hope is that by working together, we can make our community better. But how will we know what better means? Setting and achieving goals is vital to success. We need to measure progress – to know where we started and where we end. That is why a strategic plan is valuable to our community.

Strategic planning helps an organization define its vision for the future by identifying goals and objectives that make up the plan. Boulder City staff successfully completed the previous Strategic Plan for 2020 through 2025, setting goals for the city’s sustainability and economic resilience tactics. That plan included five significant goals: Achieve Prudent Financial Stewardship, Invest in Infrastructure, Manage Growth and Development, Promote Historic Preservation, and Sustain a High Level of Public Safety Services. In April 2023, the city completed all five goals, 40 action items, two years ahead of schedule. They achieved this, while challenged with working through a global pandemic.

Last year, council approved hiring the consulting firm Emergent Method to develop the next Strategic Plan for 2025 through 2030. The firm started meeting with stakeholders in January to learn what they like – and what can be improved – in Boulder City. Members of the community and city staff were invited to complete online surveys; 344 residents and 121 employees responded. The city held three open community meetings where another 48 residents had a chance to provide thoughts and opinions. Four focus groups met with the firm, including Boulder City High School’s Student Council, Boulder City’s Senior Center, Nevadans for the Common Good, and the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

After gathering information, city council and department heads provided feedback, and Emergent Method created a draft of the Boulder City 2025-2030 Strategic Plan. City council directed city staff and Emergent Method to develop an implementation plan. This guide recommends which action steps to accomplish first, and which department is responsible for completing each task.

This plan may be a bigger challenge. Staff will be working on seven strategic priorities over the next five years: maintain high-quality recreation and tourism offerings for residents and visitors; continue achieving prudent financial stewardship; maintain community character through the growth control ordinance; continue promoting historic preservation; maintain dependable and reliable infrastructure; improve public health and accessibility; and continue to maintain high levels of public safety. On October 22, council approved the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.

Just as staff did with the 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, the city manager will provide quarterly updates to the city council and the public. The plan and updates to the Implementation Action Plan will be available at www.bcnv.org/stratplan. And just as with the previous plan, this is a living, breathing document, subject to change when necessary. For example, when there was an item with language that did not align with a change in Nevada law, council voted to make a wording change to that item.

You – the people of Boulder City - told us what works well in the community, and what needs more attention. I thank everyone who took time to provide input via surveys, community meetings and focus groups. Thank you to council for sharing ideas and visions of what you want for Boulder City. I appreciate the hard work of department directors and staff who helped develop this plan. And I’m especially grateful to Michael Mays for his work on this. He has been acting city manager for the past six months, while also managing the Community Development Department. Boulder City is fortunate to have his dedication and commitment.

Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work!