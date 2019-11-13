62°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Singer, actress have ‘Majors’ tie to community

By Tanya Vece TBT with Tanya
November 13, 2019 - 3:39 pm
 

Gladys Knight and Farrah Fawcett both have a $6 million tie to Boulder City. That tie is actor Lee Majors.

Recently, I was standing in line at Grace Community Church’s annual Country Store when I received a tip from a fan who didn’t want to be named. She stated that Majors and actress Fawcett often came through Boulder City because they had a place in the Pickle City area of Temple Bar Marina on the Arizona side of Lake Mead.

Majors is known mostly for his iconic role as Steve Austin, a former astronaut with bionic implants, on ABC’s television series “The Six Million Dollar Man.”

While many know him for this role, most people don’t know he got his start playing opposite Joan Crawford in the 1964 horror movie “Strait-Jacket.” Majors’ role as Crawford’s husband in the movie actually went uncredited, which is odd as his role as a cheating husband who gets decapitated by his wife was vital to the film’s plot.

It was during his success with “The Six Million Dollar Man” that the actor met a beautiful woman from Texas. Still green behind the ears in 1968, Fawcett and Majors hit it off and fell in love. The actress was a loyal wife who had an acting contract demanding she would be home in time to cook Majors dinner every night.

As time passed, Majors’ success dwindled and Fawcett slowly became the original branding queen. Think the Kardashians, but with far more class. This success created distance and ultimately a rift in the couple’s marriage.

Fawcett-Majors (as she was known at the time) became a television icon with her role on “Charlie’s Angels.” She walked away from the show after one season to go on to work on other films, Broadway and branding. Rumors circled that Majors didn’t like her new filming schedule or her new sex symbol status.

Fawcett also penned a deal with Faberge to promote a line of “Farrah” beauty products, which included 7,000 versions of shampoo and hair-care products worldwide. All of these efforts required time away from Majors.

The couple, however, was trying to work on finding middle ground, which included time out of the limelight and right in our own backyard. In my research, I found an old article online from the National Enquirer featuring a picture of Majors’ house at Temple Bar. In the article he was described by neighbors as “down-to-earth” and the couple’s home as “humble.”

Majors would fish for bass and eat at the local diner. He was also trying to fight for his marriage during some of his stays. While Fawcett would sometimes stay at the home and do puzzles with her husband, the end of “The Six Million Dollar Man” for Majors and the start of Fawcett’s branding pulled half of the couple away from Hollywood while steering the other half toward it.

Something had to be sacrificed, and for Majors and Fawcett it was their marriage.

The couple officially divorced in 1982 and their getaway home at Temple Bar has since been torn down.

Songwriter Jim Weatherly wrote “Midnight Train to Georgia” based on Majors and Fawcett’s marriage and something Fawcett once said to him about taking a midnight plane home to Texas. Of course, Weatherly used creative license to change a few details and Knight turned the song into an international success.

Years later, the Beastie Boys went on to pen the song “Lee Majors Come Again,” introducing the actor’s work to a new generation.

Life is funny. Sometimes what we work for and think we want isn’t at all what we need or what is meant to be. For Majors and Fawcett, they were destined for different things, but they both left an amazing legacy for us to appreciate, which is why “Strait-Jacket” is my Throwback Thursday movie recommendation.

Tanya Vece’s weekly Hollywood blog can be found at TanyaVeceBook.com. Tanya is the author of “The Meaning of Eclipse” and operates as an independent marketer.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Count your blessings
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

C.S. Lewis said, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”

City, residents have much to be thankful for
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

The time of year approaches to again celebrate Thanksgiving and the blessings we enjoy. And surely living in Boulder City is one of those things to celebrate. The city recently hosted some of our major events of the year with Art in the Park and the Wurst Festival. Each of the events looked to be successful. And, of course, the weather has turned to the range of delightful after the summer heat, with just a touch of winter recently.

Dave Nelson
Deeply held beliefs continue to split nation
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

As I sit at my keyboard, my mind wanders to national events. What’s going on? Will our president be the president by the holidays? How will the stock market be?

Councilman will be missed
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It is a very sad day in Boulder City.

Roger Gros
City must consider clean, green future
By Roger Gros Boulder City Review

When I was young, we could collect soda bottles, milk bottles and other glass containers (but not liquor bottles for some reason) and return them to the grocery store and earn a deposit of 2 cents for a regular-sized bottle and 5 cents for a large one.

Nonprofit works to erase veterans’ suicides
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that as many as 22 veterans are taking their own lives each day. But Nevada-born Debra Burgos feels that number might be too conservative.