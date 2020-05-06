90°F
Opinion

Sense of normalcy slowly returns

By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor
May 6, 2020 - 2:15 pm
 

We are beginning to look toward making a way back to our normal lives. More likely, we will find ways to a new normal. It does not appear it will be done quickly as the COVID-19 virus threat still exists.

There is some good news in that the number of people hospitalized due to the disease has decreased slightly. New treatments are being tested and more is known about the disease. Most importantly are the efforts and sacrifices you have been making to reduce the spread of the disease.

The city has been able to reopen some recreational facilities such tennis courts, pickleball courts and golf courses. Those actions should not be taken to mean the all-clear message has been sounded.

We all need to maintain a 6-foot distance from others when we are in public. Masks or face coverings should also be worn when you have a need to be out in public where the 6-foot distance cannot be maintained. While wearing masks is not mandatory, I am seeing more stores and service providers requiring customers to wear a mask or face covering when entering stores. These stores are working to protect their employees and other customers.

Some businesses have not yet been allowed to open, such as bars and dine-in restaurants. Many of our local restaurants have worked to provide meals for curbside pick-up and will continue to do so. Other types of stores may also begin pick-up or delivery services for customers. Please check with your favorite businesses to see if they are able to accommodate your purchases.

I do know there is a large amount of stress for many of our residents who have lost jobs or had hours reduced. The process for applying for unemployment insurance benefits has been overwhelmed. For the month of March the number of claims made was 229,211 in Nevada. Last year for the same month the number was 30,067. The number of claims made now accounts for about a quarter of all jobs in the state. This has been devastating to many of our residents.

The state is trying to catch up with the number of new claims. Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed a new director for the unemployment department and Rep. Dina Titus has directed $4.5 million dollars to hire additional employees and improve computer and phone systems. For people who worked as independent contractors or other “gig” economy jobs, the state has contracted with a service that should finally allow for processing those claims next week.

I do understand people need these benefits now. The benefits will be retroactive to mid-March or when the job loss occurred. There will also be an additional $600 per week in benefits for up to 13 weeks for anyone qualifying for benefits.

If you are having an issue with the system accepting your claim, you may try sending a detailed email message describing the problem to internethelp@detr.nv.gov.

Our city government is also estimating significant loss of revenue. While our finances are not at the point where layoffs are required there are many other governmental agencies in Clark County that have been forced to do so. The city will be postponing some projects and using reserves over the coming year as the economy improves.

I do want to thank our city employees who have continued their work to keep us safe and providing essential services. This is Public Service Recognition Week. I encourage you to say thank you to any of our employees you may encounter. They are the people that contribute so much to making this community the great place that it is.

Thanks also to all the other employees at the stores and restaurants who have continued delivering service under very difficult conditions. Health care workers at our hospital, veterans’ home and care facilities have worked diligently to ensure the safety of their patients and residents.

I also want to thank all of you as well for your efforts in lessening the impact of this disease. There have been 23 reported cases in Boulder City and at least two fatalities. Please continue to maintain the best practices to prevent a flare-up of this pandemic.

Kiernan McManus is mayor of Boulder City. He is a native of Boulder City first elected to City Council in 2017.

Sunday is Mother’s Day. To all the moms (and dads who fill that role) out there, I wish you a happy day and offer gratitude for what you do.

I hope you are among the lucky ones who are quarantined at home with someone you love. I can’t imagine the feelings of loneliness that would come with being truly self-isolated.

The newspaper or news website you are reading is in trouble. Like many other businesses, the COVID-19 crisis has eliminated most of its revenue but not its expenses, delivering a body blow to a business model that was already under pressure. But it continues to publish, providing your community with timely, accurate information about the crisis.

Like most of you, I am missing time spent in the great outdoors.

As I write this commentary, the majority of businesses other than grocery and hardware stores, gas stations and convenience stores are shuttered. I realize that this pandemic is serious and will likely cause many to suffer the illness and many will die from it. However, I don’t believe it is necessary to shut down the entire U.S. economy.

As we stay home for Nevada, we are renewing interest in old hobbies, taking up new ones and devoting time to things we never seemed to have enough time for before. We are exercising. We are cleaning. We are doing home-improvement projects. And we are cooking.

To say I’ve always been anxious to get things done is an understatement. It probably started when I was about 10 years old and began working in my grandmother’s grocery store. I had to be quick when it came to waiting on customers, bagging groceries, taking their money, making change and waiting on the next customer.

Although the resort-hotels of my company, Las Vegas Sands, are shuttered, I’m paying every one of our nearly 10,000 employees as though they were still working. We’re even working to make up for lost tips. I hope to do that right up until the time that we can reopen our businesses.

In the 1970s, I listened as a lecturer explained that in police work it seemed as though 20 percent of the population hated the police no matter how well they performed, 20 percent loved them no matter how poorly they did and the remaining 60 percent stayed on the fence to gather facts before reacting. I realized how true that is the older I got.