70°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Role of journalists heralded

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
October 5, 2022 - 3:49 pm
 

Each year newspapers across the country and Canada pause for a moment to mark National Newspaper Week.

It’s a short celebration, because, as journalists, we are busy gathering news and facts to do exactly what the observance is all about — sharing information about what’s happening in our communities.

One of the primary goals of the observance, the 82nd annual, is to promote the relevance of newspapers and why they matter. Sponsored by the Newspaper Association Managers, this year’s observance is being marked Oct. 2-8.

Coming on the heels of the Nevada Press Foundation’s annual banquet and Awards of Excellence, it serves as a reminder that what we do makes a difference in people’s lives, regardless of how big its staff is, how many pages are in the newspaper or if readers are viewing the actual printed pages or the electronic version of the paper. Each one of us plays an important role in getting much-needed information out to our readers.

For me, and many of my colleagues at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Boulder City Review’s parent company, this year’s observance is even more poignant. It comes just a month after our co-worker Jeff German was murdered, for what it seems to be just doing his job.

The impact of the attack on Mr. German has rippled far beyond the walls of our newsroom. It is being felt across the nation. It motivates those of us in the business to continue pursuing those tough stories, while at the same time makes us pause and question our own safety. Even the staff of the Boulder City Review, a small weekly newspaper, has received threats for doing our jobs and printing news that someone didn’t like.

In honor of Mr. German and in the spirit of National Newspaper Week, I am sharing an op-ed piece I recently received from faculty members at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“The stabbing death of reporter Jeff German outside his home in Las Vegas Sept. 3 stunned many of us who take pride in journalism that holds authorities accountable. The investigative news coverage Mr. German was known for is the kind all communities need if they stand a chance of learning about corruption, abuse, scams, lies and other threats to public well-being. One such story published by the Las Vegas Review-Journal back in May appears to be the reason the 69-year-old reporter was killed.

Five days after the stabbing, police announced another stunner. The arrested suspect is elected Clark County government official Robert Telles. The office that he led had been the subject of Mr. German’s report, which detailed allegations of mismanagement.

We mourn the outrageous loss of Mr. German, who was described by his editor as the ‘gold standard’ for his many years reporting some of the most difficult stories in Nevada.

This isolated attack occurs at an unsettling time in media for many reasons. These concerns are not always connected, not all equal in impact. But when a journalist loses his life for simply doing his job well, there is cause to reflect.

Murderous attacks on journalists are rare in the United States. However, episodes of harassment, threats and hostile environments for journalists simply seeking to report the truth have been startlingly common in recent years. For example, according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, which has cataloged such incidents for the past six years, no fewer than 40 journalists were assaulted every year between 2017 and 2021, with 629 assaults in 2020 alone, a year of particular social and political unrest.

The spread of disinformation is another concerning challenge, and not just for committed newsrooms. The health of community discourse is at stake. More credible information flows more freely than ever before, but so does more garbage. A shameless faction of politicians and trolls unleash known lies with reckless repetition. The wily ones even seek to demean and demonize reporters who dare to publish verified facts.

As faculty members who prepare future generations of professionals, we help students value the promise of credible information as the lifeblood of democracy.

There is much to debate about the evolving role of media who serve an evolving audience in times of pervasive disinformation, but the essence of reporting is no mystery. It requires journalists who are motivated to find facts and present truth — the way colleagues of Jeff German describe his life’s work. It requires an informed public that demands as much. It requires understanding that we are all responsible for holding authorities accountable. And it demands that none of us tolerate those who would vilify, threaten or harm people who are committed to ensuring that accountability.”

Signed by: Caesar Andrews, Kari Barber, Richard Bednarski, David Calvert, Claudia Cruz, Nico Colombant, Todd Felts, Patrick File, Kelsey Fitzgerald, Alison Gaulden, Kyung Hwan Kim, Dave Maass, Donica Mensing, Paro Pain, Myrton Running Wolf, Jim Scripps, Alan G. Stavitsky and Gi Woong Yun.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Russ
Nation’s energy policy classically crazy
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

The classic definition of crazy is: To keep doing the same things while expecting different results. This nation’s energy policy is as crazy as a mad hatter, oblivious to the reality that we cannot escape basic physics.

Celia Shortt Goodyear
Home is where you are welcome
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Special to the Boulder City Review

When I was a sophomore in high school, I learned the truth from Thomas Wolfe’s book, “You Can’t Go Home Again” when I realized I couldn’t go back to the life I’d had the year before.

We deflect, not confront, water problems
By Fred Voltz Special to the Boulder City Review

More photo ops, more hand wringing, more florid speeches by officials, more federal money doled out without effect, more breast beating about hollow and inadequate efforts at water conservation regularly occur here and throughout the American West.

G. Kevin Savord
Electric vehicles not really friendly to environment
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

As somewhat of a gearhead, I am fascinated with the newest technologies relating to electric-powered vehicles, otherwise known as EVs. Tesla is thought to be the leader in these technologies. Still, others, such as Hyundai, Honda, Toyota and Kia, along with the major car manufacturers in the USA, have been making significant strides in developing electric vehicles with outstanding performance.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Pictures of past tell many stories
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

I know this is an opinion column and what I’ve written here is less of an opinion piece and more of an amusing anecdote. I hope you’ll forgive me for that. It was simply too good not to share and I think it’s a nice, if mundane, example of why Boulder City is such a lovely place to live.

Rod Woodbury
Water conservation efforts to thwart drought delusional
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

I was entering my junior year at Boulder City High School when Lake Mead reached its top elevation of 1,225 feet in 1983. Water rushed over Hoover Dam’s fully extended spillway gates with such force that even an umbrella didn’t keep us dry from the downpour caused by its rebounding spray. Since then, the lake has dropped 185 feet, including a 170-foot decline over the last 22 years during the worst Colorado River system drought in recorded history.

Guest commentary: Are fair elections possible in digital age?
By Dave Jacobson Special to the Boulder City Review

I am wondering whether or not we should be paying attention to how our elections are being conducted in Nevada as to whether or not our votes are actually counted fairly. I suspect that the voting machines have a lot to do with the situation.

A retreat to push us forward
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Succeeding in today’s business climate is not an easy task. It’s even more challenging for women, who have had to overcome decades of inequality in the workplace while juggling traditional roles of keeper of the home and family.

Ron Russ
Keep ‘wet blankets’ out of water talks
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

“Blanket statements” are usually meant to cover wide swaths of a topic. A “wet blanket,” on the other hand, implies stifling everything it touches or, in this context, greatly limiting a topic’s discussion. If this column comes somewhere between one or the other, I’ll consider it a success.