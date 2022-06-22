73°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Pipeline might save drought-ridden West

By Steven Staley Special to the Boulder City Review
June 22, 2022 - 3:23 pm
 

I was first introduced to Lake Mead in the summer of 1968 when my father took a job in Henderson, moving us from Long Beach, California. His boss took us to the boat ramp of the Las Vegas Wash, about 10 miles from Henderson. I spent my freshman and sophomore years at Basic High School, which is now Burkholder Middle School.

My dad and I took advantage of Lake Mead, mostly fishing any chance we could get. My friends and I would head out to the lake during the warm — hot — seasons of the year. We moved from Henderson in the summer of 1970 and I pretty much forgot about Lake Mead.

In 1986, I purchased two stand-up jet skis and decided to take a trip back to Lake Mead. That began over 30 years of back and forth visitations to the lake. First were camping trips to Boulder Beach. Then we discovered Temple Bar. We finally bought a mobile home in Callville Bay. During that time, we purchased three boats — we are now on our fourth — and five jet skis.

After five years of trips back and forth from Murrieta, California, to Callville Bay, we noticed that the boat ramp started getting longer and longer and the lake was starting to lower. When we sold the mobile home, the lake was already down 85 feet.

From that time, our trips to Lake Mead didn’t end, but it was sad seeing what was happening to the lake and the big ring forming around the lake’s shorelines. No longer could we take trips in our boat to where the Colorado River came out of the Grand Canyon into the lake.

Over three years ago, my wife and I chose Boulder City to live, selecting a home with a beautiful view of the lake from our backyard. We’d sit out on our deck and reminisce about all the memories we had from Lake Mead, including our children growing up on the lake, taking my dad and my brother, who are now both deceased, on “our manly fishing trips” to taking our grandkids on the lake. We have over 30 years of great memories.

Now it appears our dear lake is in jeopardy. All those of us who use the lake for various reasons are saddened and left with our hands tied on what to do. I’ve reached out to one of our government officials and she just gave me the usual political jargon.

What those of us who use the lake for recreational purposes wonder — and it’s been brought up more than once — is: if they can pipeline oil all the way from Alaska to the lower 48 states, why can’t they build a pipeline-reservoir system that flows from the Midwest or Southeast where, every year, they have major flooding problems?

Couldn’t this be a part of the infrastructural plan? It truly seems like it could be a solution to the drought-ridden West.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
G. Kevin Savord
Inflation fueled by rising oil costs
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

What do the rising price of meat products, dairy products, vegetables, cereal and nearly everything in the hardware store, including lumber, have in common? Oil. A barrel of oil is refined into diesel, gasoline, jet fuel and aviation gas. It is utilized in manufacturing plastics, synthetic materials, asphalt, lubricants, roofing, trash bags and the list goes on. Therefore, when the cost of a barrel of oil increases, the cost of goods increases through the manufacturing or the delivery of these products.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Call issued for common-sense gun laws
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

I had a very different column planned for this month, something light, about summer activities. Then on the day of this writing, May 24, 2022, a young man in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. My other piece went completely out the window because I knew I needed to write about this. I am the mother of two young children, and I am terrified.

Eric Lundgaard
River compact needs re-evaluation
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

We live in Boulder City, the city that built Hoover Dam. The Boulder Canyon Project Act was the legislation creating Boulder City as well as Boulder Dam. It is located in Black Canyon adjacent to Boulder City, Nevada. The dam is now called Hoover Dam. Life is like that, isn’t it? We have our desires along with reality, don’t we?

Rod Woodbury
Waste not, want not
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

In July 2017, Boulder City received some really great news that I wanted to share. The Southern Nevada Health District had just approved our latest landfill expansion, the second one that I helped to obtain while serving on SNHD’s board.

Steve Sebelius poses for a portrait in the Las Vegas Review-Journal photo studio, Jan. 9, 2017, ...
It’s voting time
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada’s 2022 primary election day is just more than two weeks away, but voting has begun. Early voting started Saturday, and mail ballots were sent May 25 to every Nevada active registered voter.

Ron Russ
Cheers to Johnny
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

My bio references “another lifetime” and being a working comedian. Today I feel moved to share with you the inspiration behind working stand-up and an important anniversary just passed.

Celia Shortt Goodyear
Goodbye never easy to say
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Goodbyes are hard.

G. Kevin Savord
Come fly with me
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Boulder City is rich with amenities; one of many is our public airport. Boulder City Municipal Airport dates back to the 1930s, when it was known as Bullock Airport or Bullock Field, with three runways located inside our township. (The old hangar is still standing at the airport’s former location).

Using softball field for dogs discriminates against girls
By Teresa Beaver Special to the Boulder City Review

Do the mayor and current City Council really care about Boulder City children and our young girls in sports? It does not appear so when they are willing to pay $72,000 of federal funds to steal the girls’ softball field to build a dog park.