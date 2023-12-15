Pets: Think first, then adopt

I really love this time of year. It always takes me back to my younger days — seeing the holiday decorations, eating all of the amazing cooking, and watching the smiles on kids’ faces as they open their gifts — there is no feeling quite like it. This year, as you consider gifts for loved ones, I have some requests before you decide on a pet as a gift.

Personally, I am not a fan of pets as gifts. Pets are a very personal decision as well as a long-term commitment. Some breeds of dogs and cats can live into their late teens and even into their twenties. Turtles can live 30+ years, and some breeds of birds may live up to 80 years! Caring for a pet is costly: annual vaccinations, food and other necessities can cost hundreds — even thousands — of dollars a year. If you are getting a pet as a family gift, take all of these items into consideration.

Many of the pets that come through the Boulder City Animal Shelter have sad stories: the homeowner moved and their new home won’t allow pets. The pet owner had a child and is concerned the pet will hurt the child. The pet owner is unable to care for the pet anymore and no one in the family wants it. Or the worst ones: someone who doesn’t want to explain why they didn’t want the pet anymore, so it was dumped in the desert to fend for itself.

Getting or giving a pet should be a contemplative process, weighing all of the pros and cons. If you work long hours or travel out of town regularly, who will care for your pet? There are studies that say pets are good for physical and mental health. Raising an energetic, high-maintenance breed of dog would be great for a child, teen or adult, but it might be difficult on an elderly person. Home and yard size is important. Someone living in a small home may find it easier to have a cat or small breed dog.

As a lifelong advocate for animal welfare, my goal is to be sure that your pet is wanted and cared for. I don’t want to meet your pet in February or March because it was a bad match. If you are on the fence and not sure about getting a pet, come talk to us at Boulder City Animal Shelter. We may be able to connect you with pet foster organizations, where you can house a pet for a while to determine if a pet is right for you and your family.

Now that I’ve steered some of you away from pets as gifts, I’m going to flip the script. If you are planning to get or give a pet for the holidays, AND you have done all the homework, AND you’ve had the conversations with all who will care for the pet: ADOPT, don’t shop. Don’t fall for the scams and fast ones pulled by illegal breeders and puppy mills.

I’m always amazed by how many pure-bred pets come through our doors. The stigma of “dog pound animals are broken” is so wrong. Sometimes, the previous owner fell on bad times. Sometimes, the previous owner didn’t teach the dog correctly. Sometimes, humans fail the pet more than the pet failing their human.

One more request before I wrap up: there is an unknown respiratory illness transmitting between dogs right now. It can cause pneumonia and other breathing issues. As a result, we are trying to keep our dogs safe, sanitizing everything and limiting contact. We’ve asked Santa for additional pet care items this year, such as blankets, pet collars and leashes, bleach, paper towel and toys, but if you have any extra, consider donating to Boulder City Animal Shelter!

Ann Inabnitt is Boulder City’s animal control supervisor.