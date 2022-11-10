46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Pelletier’s dedication was blessing for city

By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town
November 9, 2022 - 4:06 pm
 
Rod Woodbury
Rod Woodbury

After five years of service to Boulder City, Finance Director Diane Pelletier is retiring. I was mayor in 2018 when Interim City Manager Scott Hanson hired Diane. She came to us after 18 years of distinguished service for the Atlanta Regional Commission and 12 more for the Orange Water and Sewer Authority in North Carolina. We thought she was a major steal at the time. And she’s proved us right in every respect.

Diane immediately went to work improving both the culture and the expectations of our finance department. Hired in the thick of budget season, she saw right away that our budgeting process was extremely cumbersome for City Council members and virtually inaccessible to the public. In less than a month, Diane and her staff miraculously transformed the budget process by introducing informative, user-friendly tools that helped bring transparency and clarity to all stakeholders.

Both as a City Council member and a citizen, my favorite additions were her executive summary documents. When I need information, I want it straight, undiluted, fast and in easy-to-understand formats. And those summaries certainly did the trick for me, garnering rave reviews from our community as well.

Initially, Diane’s department published executive summaries for our operating and capital budgets but eventually created additional summaries for our utility and airport enterprise funds, too.

Quickly adding the capital improvement plan as a major and distinct component of our budget was another significant accomplishment, resulting in the city’s first-ever asset management plan, which now guides rehabilitation and replacement of capital assets.

Diane and her team also continued to expand the public’s accessibility to the city’s finances over time, first by launching the interactive online tool known as the Open Finance Portal in 2020 and then by implementing ClearGov software more recently. These tools increase transparency and efficiency by making it easy for citizens and city employees to instantaneously access data for each budget at virtually any time, sort that information by function, fund, department, service type or vendor, and then review it in as much detail as desired. All of these instruments have served to increase public trust by turning processes that were previously opaque, hidden, complex and confusing into new ones that are now much more open, user-friendly, simple and understandable to the average person.

Of course, the bottom line is also an important measuring stick of any finance department’s success. And that’s something Diane’s team always excelled at as well. For instance, one of the City Council’s overriding goals was to make all of the city’s funds independently self-sustaining, with each fund’s revenues covering its own expenses. To that end, Diane’s department undertook the task of separating each of our utilities (electric, water, sewer and landfill) into individual components for tracking and evaluation purposes.

Her group also helped create five new funds protected by state law, including funds for vehicle and equipment replacement, revenue stabilization, extraordinary repairs and maintenance, compensated absences and risk mitigation.

Helping to centralize the city’s purchasing structure into a single office with a consolidated contract database also saved the city $ 2.4 million in the first year alone. And navigating through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including planning and administering the use of millions of dollars in Cares Act and American Rescue Plan program money was key to ensuring fiscal responsibility in hard times.

Helping steer the city through the process of refinancing its 2006 utility revenue refunding bonds also constituted a major financial victory. Doing so decreased that debt’s interest rate by multiple percentage points, decreased annual payments by almost $100,000, reduced the payback schedule by four years and resulted in a cost savings of at least $3.5 million, all of which ultimately protects your wallet and mine.

Our city received the Cashman Award for those efforts, an honor that I know Diane is very proud of.

Speaking of awards, the Government Finance Officers Association named our city one of its 2020 Triple Crown winners, a prestigious award bestowed upon a select group of governments that manage to earn three sought-after financial distinctions in a single fiscal year — namely, GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting, the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. Boulder City was one of only two Nevada governments to receive that award for 2020.

If I had the space, I could create a very long list of the finance department’s outstanding accomplishments during Diane Pelletier’s tenure, including the fact that all city audits for five years running have been free of audit findings. But what always impressed me most was Diane’s integrity and willingness to stand up for what she believed to be right, regardless of the consequences. That’s perhaps her greatest legacy and one that I sincerely hope our next finance director will continue to build upon.

So, thank you, Diane! Your years of dedicated service have been and will continue to be a blessing to all of us.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Rod Woodbury has resided in Boulder City for more than 40 years and is a partner in the law firm Jolley Urga Woodbury &Holthus. He served on the City Council from 2011-2019, including four years as mayor.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Russ
Media is the mess-age
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

My entire, mostly monolithic career was spent as a commercial broadcast professional. Knowing at an early age broadcast would be my chosen field, I took requisite communications studies preparatory to entering the business.

G. Kevin Savord
Land sale for grocer not in city’s best interest
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Boulder City voters will have a chance to weigh in on whether or not the city should sell 16.3 acres of land for the development of a shopping center, primarily a grocery store. From a resident’s standpoint, a second grocery store would be nice, competition is often good and choice can benefit the consumer.

Preservation ordinance remains controversial
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Last week, after years of discussion and planning, the City Council passed a new historic preservation ordinance.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Attainable housing essential for city’s future
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

Two years ago, while living in Henderson, I set up Zillow alerts for the 89005 zip code. That’s actually how I found my current home; Zillow sent me an email with a newly listed house in Boulder City and my husband and I set up a showing for the next day. But I digress.

Make your opinion heard: vote
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

By the time this issue hits people’s driveways and newsstands Thursday morning, our candidate forum, held Wednesday night, will be just a recent memory.

Rod Woodbury
‘Dummies’ guide simplifies ballot
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

We all know the “Dummies” reference guides with their familiar yellow and black covers and triangle-headed cartoon figure. Auto Repair for Dummies. Guitar for Dummies. Internet for Dummies. And so on. This lighthearted instructional series breaks down intimidating topics into layman’s terms that make even a knucklehead like me feel smart.

Role of journalists heralded
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Each year newspapers across the country and Canada pause for a moment to mark National Newspaper Week.

Ron Russ
Nation’s energy policy classically crazy
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

The classic definition of crazy is: To keep doing the same things while expecting different results. This nation’s energy policy is as crazy as a mad hatter, oblivious to the reality that we cannot escape basic physics.

Celia Shortt Goodyear
Home is where you are welcome
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Special to the Boulder City Review

When I was a sophomore in high school, I learned the truth from Thomas Wolfe’s book, “You Can’t Go Home Again” when I realized I couldn’t go back to the life I’d had the year before.