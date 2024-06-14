73°F
Opinion

Not on my turf

By Rod Woodbury
June 13, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 

In early April, the City Council heard a presentation by Lage Design about staff’s recommended option to remove 35% of the turf at the Boulder City Municipal Golf Course.

Two weeks later, residents attended a town hall meeting at the clubhouse where many felt their concerns and objections weren’t being heard. Although Council hasn’t officially approved this option or its final design, many left feeling like it’s already a done deal, with staff just going through the motions in mock public outreach efforts.

Why even consider removing so much turf? Well, in 2021, Governor Sisolak signed AB356, the Legislature’s mandate to remove all nonfunctional turf by the end of 2026 and making it illegal thereafter to irrigate nonfunctional grass with Colorado River water. That mandate followed a 20-plus year drought that saw Lake Mead drop over 170 feet and resulted in the first-ever emergency shortage declaration by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the lower Colorado River Basin.

Even though we’ve had a few relatively wet years since 2021, nobody in their right mind questions the drought or the dire straits we could be facing if it continues. In furtherance of the shortage declaration, the federal government reduced Southern Nevada’s river water allocation by billions of gallons annually, and the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) began further incentivizing municipalities like Boulder City to contribute their fair share to conservation efforts.

In August 2022, the City Council adopted ordinance changes designed to increase water conservation, including limiting the size of new swimming pools, restricting man-made lakes and water features, imposing potential penalties against non-compliant water wasters, upgrading efficiency of the city’s irrigation systems, and removing grass from city parks and golf courses.

At that point, however, Council only approved removal of 16.5 acres of grass at the Muni Course. Now the recommendation is to remove three times that much, a whopping 46.5 acres or over 2 million square feet of turf.

AB356’s definition of nonfunctional turf referred largely to grass within 10 feet of streets and decorative turf around non-residential buildings. But the grass being slated for removal from the Muni Course is just the opposite–right next to residential homes and mostly far away from streets. And it’s not just a 5- or 10-foot buffer to keep water off the residential walls that’s being recommended by staff. In some locations, the swaths of desert and xeriscape that will be left where cool turf once was are dozens if not scores of feet wide.

The million or two in rebates from SNWA is a nice incentive to remove turf. But in the big picture, that won’t make a dent in the city’s coffers. And what is the city spending that rebate money on anyway?

More to the point, though, it seems like we’re not being very wise in our selection of nonfunctional turf to remove. In fact, in the case of the proposed Muni Course turf removal plan, it’s highly questionable whether that turf even meets the law’s definition of “nonfunctional.” Instead of doing the extra work required to identify and remove truly nonfunctional turf found in pockets around the city, it feels like we’re just taking the easy way out by removing golf course turf because there’s so much of it in one location. And in the process, destroying the cooler micro-climate that made the lots around the golf course such an attractive location to build and live on in the first place.

Apparently, there are at least two other options for removal of golf course turf that never made their way to the City Council, much less to We the People of Boulder City. Why haven’t we seen those? And why not have some real listening to and dialogue with the golf course residents who will be impacted most before the city plunges forward with a project that will ultimately be irreversible and irreparable?

There’s also a largely unnoticed aspect of the golf course turf removal project that I’m astonished nobody is talking about. Specifically, the turf removal project also includes replacement of the golf course’s irrigation system. So does that mean the city is now forever abandoning the prospect of directly reusing our treated wastewater as a source for irrigating the Muni Course? If we really want to conserve water, then how about the wasted 1 million to 1.5 million gallons of raw water that flows into Boulder City’s desert every day? That’s a project that SNWA was recently willing to give Boulder City $26 million to accomplish. But if we’re re-doing the golf course’s irrigation system now, then it seems like we’ve given up on the wastewater re-use option. And worse yet, it seems like the City Council might be doing that unknowingly because staff is glossing over rather than raising the issue.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m all for water conservation. But Nevada isn’t the problem, domestic water use isn’t the problem, and golf courses and resorts aren’t the problem either. Our state amounts to nothing more than a statistical rounding error in the river-wide problem, and absolutely nothing Nevadans do to better conserve or recycle is going to change that. Even if we completely wiped out the residential populations of Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, and New Mexico, for instance, drying up millions of acres of turf and water features in the process, the lake would still be dropping.

So, let’s get real when it comes to turf removal and be sensible about it. Some scaled-back version of the golf course turf removal project might make sense. But the city should take a deep breath, call a timeout, and fully vet the options before moving forward. For any of my fellow citizens who feel like I do, I’m told by at least one staff member that it’s not too late. One thing you can do to make your voice heard is take the survey found on the city’s website at https://www.bcnv.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=410. More importantly, though, you should contact City Council and staff members directly (https://www.bcnv.org/159/City-Council) to insist that appropriate processes be followed so that everyone has an opportunity to understand the issues, ask hard questions, have our voices heard, and make a final decision with all of the relevant information at our disposal.

Hurry, though. Final design and construction documents are already in the works, with a request for bids scheduled later this year and commencement of construction early next year. So, if you wait much longer, your opportunity will forever be lost.

Rod Woodbury has resided in Boulder City for more than 40 years and is a partner in the firm Woodbury Law. He served on the City Council from 2011- 2019, including four years as mayor.

I-11 is NOT the Autobahn
By Boulder City Police Department

When the I-11 highway opened almost six years ago, it alleviated much of the heavy traffic congestion through Boulder City. But this beautiful expanse of open road brought with it a sense that “opening up” and putting the pedal to the metal is OK. It’s not.

New law shapes golf course design

I like golf. While I was in college, I decided to take a class in golf – you could call it a “golf course” course. I figured it would be a great way to relax, enjoy nature, and (maybe) boost my grade point average at the same time! For a semester, I learned the basics: how to drive, chip, putt. It was enjoyable. Many of my classmates that semester had been golfing for years. They were better than me, but I was determined to get a good grade out of the class.

The art of communication in consciousness

For Memorial Day I am exploring human consciousness with you. Many misunderstandings have been fought over the lack of a mutual perspective among the parties involved. What better gift is there than one that assists in the art of communication? My work in formulating the discipline of Aquarian Theosophy has led me to the following understanding of humanities’ reality; consciousness is the basis of understanding.

Alumni events, marriage and a real Nazi
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Ron’s column from a few weeks ago inspired me to tell a story about a weird event from my past. Mine is not as exciting as his in that there is no wrestler named Silo Sam. But there is at least one Nazi. And, no, not the current “I disagree with your politics so you are a Nazi” version. An actual card-carrying member of the party.

Las Vegas Veterans’ Memorial to Boulder City?

Veterans’ memorials can be found all over the Silver State. They are well deserved. They honor individuals who served the nation, and also commemorate battles and events regarding the many military anniversaries in Nevada.

City manager bids fond farewell
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

I may be leaving Boulder City, but it was not an easy decision. From the first time I came in and met the staff and community leaders, I saw a city filled with people who truly care about where they live and work. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to work with some incredible people.

Is the grass always greener?
Eric Lundgaard

Many people in the past played a golf game to cement a business deal, didn’t they? They also played golf to socialize. Has Boulder City recognized lessening play on golf courses? Or, from another perspective, what happens when million-dollar homes are placed around our open space golf course with views of the McCullough Mountains? Do fewer people play golf on the Boulder Creek golf course?

Parting is such sweet sorrow
By Joe Hardy Boulder City Mayor

Shakespeare was the man when it came to comedy and tragedy. His ability to make people feel the intense emotions of the characters is still imitated today. The past few months have been filled with a bit of excited anticipation at City Hall as several longtime and high-level employees have found new roles in other acts. I’m here to borrow some Shakespearean lines, the first being from Ophelia, “We know what we are, but know not what we may be.” (Hamlet)