33°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

New year, new ideas

By Joe Hardy
January 5, 2024 - 1:40 pm
 

Just a few days ago, we celebrated the start of 2024. Many of us are making New Year’s resolutions, such as fitness, improving finances, or doing something new or different in our lives. The priorities in my professional life are quite clear. I want what’s best for Boulder City.

Resolution 1. Keep Safety a Priority.

Boulder City continues to invest in public safety initiatives and equipment. The fire department has identified that a second station is critical to ensuring that most of the areas within the city can be reached within the nationally established six-minute response time standard. The city conducted a GIS study of ideal locations to make the most impact with a single station. It was determined that a location near Quartzite and Nevada Way or near 701 Adams Blvd. would have the greatest impact on the greatest number of homes and residents. The Quartzite and Nevada Way site proved to be a much higher cost due to utility work, and city staff are currently finishing work on recommendations for an alternative location. The department is working with contractors to design and build a facility that fits into the community with a residential home-like exterior.

Boulder City Police Department continues to build its ranks and update its aging fleet. For 2024, the department is working on a new location for public safety dispatch in partnership with the National Park Service, creating a higher quality of life for employees and potentially expanding partnerships and efficiencies in the future to deliver the highest quality service to our residents in their time of need.

Resolution 2. Breaking ground on a new pool.

The Boulder City municipal pool is now more than 40 years old. Due to aging and the defects that we are experiencing, we cannot just replace equipment anymore. The entire pool needs to be replaced. Voters denied a bond request for a $35 million aquatic facility in 2019; a second, scaled-back initiative, hinging on the sale of Tract 350 (land near Boulder Creek Golf Course), passed in 2021. But so much changed in that time. Costs for supplies and wages increased, and mortgage rates skyrocketed. The 2021 $27 million pool proposal is now estimated to cost $37 million.

Today, it appears the plan is back on track. Late last year, city staff received a new appraisal, and negotiations are underway to sell the land to Toll Brothers. The total sale is proposed in three stages, each one aligns with the construction of the phases of the development. I hope to have good news to report in the spring of 2024.

Resolution 3. Keeping key staff; hiring the best for retiring or departing staff.

Boulder City is fortunate to have so many dedicated employees who could be recruited “over the hill” at any time. This week, Roger Hall, the director of Parks and Recreation, officially retired after more than 46 years. Losing him is a loss to the city, as he has so much institutional knowledge. City Manager Taylour Tedder has done great work recruiting talented staff and retaining our best staff. One of my resolutions is to continue to recruit and retain the best talent available.

Stay tuned, Boulder City. I believe 2024 is going to be a great year for our community.

SAVE THE DATE: I hope you can make it to the State of the City Address on Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Boulder Creek Golf Course. Social hour starts at 3 p.m.; the address starts at 4 p.m. RSVP by email: cityclerk@bcnv.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
bcr default image
MES focuses on attendance
By Tracy Echeverria Mitchell Elementary School Principal

As the winter break ends, it is the hope of all of us who serve the Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary School community that everyone has enjoyed this precious time together.

Street lights that are in the process of being retrofitted to give off less luminance and conse ...
I’d like it from both sides, now
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Warning: We are gonna take the scenic route again on this one. It’s gonna seem unrelated to local stuff, but we’ll get there in the end. Sorry, not sorry.

Pets: Think first, then adopt
By Ann Inabnitt

I really love this time of year. It always takes me back to my younger days — seeing the holiday decorations, eating all of the amazing cooking, and watching the smiles on kids’ faces as they open their gifts — there is no feeling quite like it. This year, as you consider gifts for loved ones, I have some requests before you decide on a pet as a gift.

bcr default image
Be Still and Know
By Rod Woodbury

Our world is so noisy and distracting. Confusion and contention abound. Discordant voices constantly compete for our attention. The modern war of words is incessant and tumultuous. Media’s cacophony of newscasters, influencers, and evangelists seems never-ending.

bcr default image
“No one grows up wanting to live on the streets.”
By Joe Hardy

Recently, I learned of a very large family that had fallen on hard times. I don’t know where they are from, but like thousands of other families in Southern Nevada, they were unsure of where to turn for help. They went into survival mode, camping in the desert not far from our community to keep their young children safe, the kind of distress that some people try not to notice as they pass by.

bcr default image
You can’t put the toothpaste back into the tube
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A topic that’s been on the minds of several as of late, including city staff and council, has been short-term vacation rentals and whether or not to allow their existence in Boulder City.