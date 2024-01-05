New year, new ideas

Just a few days ago, we celebrated the start of 2024. Many of us are making New Year’s resolutions, such as fitness, improving finances, or doing something new or different in our lives. The priorities in my professional life are quite clear. I want what’s best for Boulder City.

Resolution 1. Keep Safety a Priority.

Boulder City continues to invest in public safety initiatives and equipment. The fire department has identified that a second station is critical to ensuring that most of the areas within the city can be reached within the nationally established six-minute response time standard. The city conducted a GIS study of ideal locations to make the most impact with a single station. It was determined that a location near Quartzite and Nevada Way or near 701 Adams Blvd. would have the greatest impact on the greatest number of homes and residents. The Quartzite and Nevada Way site proved to be a much higher cost due to utility work, and city staff are currently finishing work on recommendations for an alternative location. The department is working with contractors to design and build a facility that fits into the community with a residential home-like exterior.

Boulder City Police Department continues to build its ranks and update its aging fleet. For 2024, the department is working on a new location for public safety dispatch in partnership with the National Park Service, creating a higher quality of life for employees and potentially expanding partnerships and efficiencies in the future to deliver the highest quality service to our residents in their time of need.

Resolution 2. Breaking ground on a new pool.

The Boulder City municipal pool is now more than 40 years old. Due to aging and the defects that we are experiencing, we cannot just replace equipment anymore. The entire pool needs to be replaced. Voters denied a bond request for a $35 million aquatic facility in 2019; a second, scaled-back initiative, hinging on the sale of Tract 350 (land near Boulder Creek Golf Course), passed in 2021. But so much changed in that time. Costs for supplies and wages increased, and mortgage rates skyrocketed. The 2021 $27 million pool proposal is now estimated to cost $37 million.

Today, it appears the plan is back on track. Late last year, city staff received a new appraisal, and negotiations are underway to sell the land to Toll Brothers. The total sale is proposed in three stages, each one aligns with the construction of the phases of the development. I hope to have good news to report in the spring of 2024.

Resolution 3. Keeping key staff; hiring the best for retiring or departing staff.

Boulder City is fortunate to have so many dedicated employees who could be recruited “over the hill” at any time. This week, Roger Hall, the director of Parks and Recreation, officially retired after more than 46 years. Losing him is a loss to the city, as he has so much institutional knowledge. City Manager Taylour Tedder has done great work recruiting talented staff and retaining our best staff. One of my resolutions is to continue to recruit and retain the best talent available.

Stay tuned, Boulder City. I believe 2024 is going to be a great year for our community.

SAVE THE DATE: I hope you can make it to the State of the City Address on Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Boulder Creek Golf Course. Social hour starts at 3 p.m.; the address starts at 4 p.m. RSVP by email: cityclerk@bcnv.org.