Many reasons for giving thanks

In just three weeks, millions of families will gather around the table to celebrate Thanksgiving, a time for reflection and for recognizing what is special to you and your family. The past year has been full of challenges and changes for me, and I am sure you have encountered the same. This year, I’ve been thinking about all of the reasons that I am thankful.

The top of my list is my amazing wife, Jill, our eight wonderful children and our 21 grandchildren. In January, Jill and I will celebrate our 52nd anniversary. I’ve been fortunate to have her love and support over the past five decades. She inspired me to be the best husband that I can, to be a good father and grandfather, and to do good things for other people. Her love and guidance keeps me motivated and driven.

I am thankful for a long life filled with serving Boulder City, our home for 42 years. I’m grateful for my time in the U.S. Air Force from 1979 through 1982. Serving Boulder City as a physician was rewarding but could also be difficult. From City Council member in 1999, to Nevada state assemblyman in 2002, to Nevada state senator from 2002-2022, I appreciate that people put their faith in me to do what was right for our community. One year ago this month, I took the oath of office as mayor of this wonderful city.

I am thankful for the Council with whom I work. Sherri Jorgensen, Matt Fox, Steve Walton and Cokie Booth truly work with the best interests of our residents at heart. Just like many co-workers, we don’t agree on everything. We each have our own areas of expertise, so we rely on those long discussions during council meetings to find middle ground. I appreciate what they bring to the table on every issue.

I am thankful for freedom, peace, safety and security in Boulder City again this year. and employees of the city of Boulder City continue to make me feel thankful. Our police and fire departments, the City Attorney’s Office and the Municipal Court work around the clock to keep us safe. The Utilities Department keeps our power and water going. The City Clerk’s Office is preparing for another election season.

Our Finance Department makes sure we can invest in the future. Public Works keeps the streets, sidewalks and city buildings and parks clean and safe.

Community Development handles the day-to-day general city planning and promotes economic development. And our Parks and Recreation Department offers something for everyone, to keep our bodies and minds active. All of these efforts are led by a great City Manager, Taylour Tedder. City staff does so much for our community and much of it goes unrecognized.

This year, city staff finished some great projects: working to create a Community Resource Liaison with Boulder City Hospital, opening a grassy dog park, Hemenway Park Expansion Project, providing a new home for Lend-a-Hand and much more. The employees continue to help our local organizations in their missions to help the less fortunate. I am thankful and proud of the staff that is so dedicated to making Boulder City a great place to live, work and play.

Boulder City has phenomenal regional partners, from the Southern Nevada Water Authority and its efforts to help us with a better, more sustainable solution for our wastewater, to the Health District and its continued efforts to keep our residents healthy.

In a few days, our region will see an influx of millions of dollars from Formula One Racing teams and their fans, and again in February from Super Bowl LVIII.

These funds will help keep our entire state healthy.

So I say Happy Thanksgiving to all. Eat to your healthy heart’s content, and take a few moments to reflect on why you love your family, your neighbors, this community and this state. I know I will.