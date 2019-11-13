Letters to the Editor, Nov. 14

Local organizations grateful for volunteers

Volunteerism: The willingness of people to work on behalf of others without the expectation of compensation or other personal gain.

There are wonderful, compassionate people in our community who give selflessly of their time and talents. I work for an organization that is eternally grateful for these people and the time they give us. We would not be able to accomplish our work without our volunteers and are always in need of them.

Then there are people out there that want to volunteer with ulterior motives. When those motives are not realized, they become frustrated and lash out.

Last week’s letter titled, “Need for volunteers missing” was one such case. The statements made were false and hurtful to agencies that appreciate and need volunteers. The writer contacted my agency on three occasions by email. He was contacted back within an hour each time. Unfortunately, he was not actually interested in volunteering. He would not give us his availability, nor did he ask us what areas we needed help in or what does the process consist of. What he did give us was a link to his webpage and an positive overview of his career.

My point? If you are interested in volunteering, any number of organizations will be more than grateful for your help. Please do not let the ego and falsehoods of one individual ruin the experience for you. Go speak to one of the agencies; we would all be happy to see you and welcome your time and talents.

Victoria Mason

https://www.scribd.com/document/434652882/Volunteer-response

Criminals must really serve their time

Good news that the Boulder City Police helped in ridding our town of three drug traffickers. The article stated that drugs and guns were taken off the street and the offenders were put in prison.

Back in the day, when criminals were treated like criminals, this would be a reason to rejoice. Today, however, they received a four-to-10-year sentence. We all know that what they will actually serve is toward the lower end, what with good behavior, overcrowding, etc.

The added on gun charges were worth 2⅓ to six years. Since the gun charges are to run concurrently with the drug charges, there will be no extra time served.

Until criminals are made to actually pay for their crimes, don’t look for much to change. Just sayin’.

Jerry Berg