Opinion

Letters to the Editor, Nov. 14

By Boulder City Review
November 13, 2019 - 3:34 pm
 

Local organizations grateful for volunteers

Volunteerism: The willingness of people to work on behalf of others without the expectation of compensation or other personal gain.

There are wonderful, compassionate people in our community who give selflessly of their time and talents. I work for an organization that is eternally grateful for these people and the time they give us. We would not be able to accomplish our work without our volunteers and are always in need of them.

Then there are people out there that want to volunteer with ulterior motives. When those motives are not realized, they become frustrated and lash out.

Last week’s letter titled, “Need for volunteers missing” was one such case. The statements made were false and hurtful to agencies that appreciate and need volunteers. The writer contacted my agency on three occasions by email. He was contacted back within an hour each time. Unfortunately, he was not actually interested in volunteering. He would not give us his availability, nor did he ask us what areas we needed help in or what does the process consist of. What he did give us was a link to his webpage and an positive overview of his career.

My point? If you are interested in volunteering, any number of organizations will be more than grateful for your help. Please do not let the ego and falsehoods of one individual ruin the experience for you. Go speak to one of the agencies; we would all be happy to see you and welcome your time and talents.

Victoria Mason

https://www.scribd.com/document/434652882/Volunteer-response

Criminals must really serve their time

Good news that the Boulder City Police helped in ridding our town of three drug traffickers. The article stated that drugs and guns were taken off the street and the offenders were put in prison.

Back in the day, when criminals were treated like criminals, this would be a reason to rejoice. Today, however, they received a four-to-10-year sentence. We all know that what they will actually serve is toward the lower end, what with good behavior, overcrowding, etc.

The added on gun charges were worth 2⅓ to six years. Since the gun charges are to run concurrently with the drug charges, there will be no extra time served.

Until criminals are made to actually pay for their crimes, don’t look for much to change. Just sayin’.

Jerry Berg

Count your blessings
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

C.S. Lewis said, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”

City, residents have much to be thankful for
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

The time of year approaches to again celebrate Thanksgiving and the blessings we enjoy. And surely living in Boulder City is one of those things to celebrate. The city recently hosted some of our major events of the year with Art in the Park and the Wurst Festival. Each of the events looked to be successful. And, of course, the weather has turned to the range of delightful after the summer heat, with just a touch of winter recently.

Dave Nelson
Deeply held beliefs continue to split nation
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

As I sit at my keyboard, my mind wanders to national events. What’s going on? Will our president be the president by the holidays? How will the stock market be?

Councilman will be missed
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It is a very sad day in Boulder City.

Roger Gros
City must consider clean, green future
By Roger Gros Boulder City Review

When I was young, we could collect soda bottles, milk bottles and other glass containers (but not liquor bottles for some reason) and return them to the grocery store and earn a deposit of 2 cents for a regular-sized bottle and 5 cents for a large one.

Nonprofit works to erase veterans’ suicides
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that as many as 22 veterans are taking their own lives each day. But Nevada-born Debra Burgos feels that number might be too conservative.