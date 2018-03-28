Letters to the Editor, March 29

Utility projects seem larger, more costly than necessary

I attended the Boulder City Fiscal Year 2018-2019 budget workshop on March 15. The primary purpose of this workshop was for staff and council to discuss the utility fund capital improvement plan. The two largest Fiscal Year 2018-2019 capital projects are the 69kV transmission lines at $2 million to $5 million and the Eldorado Valley water line with a year one cost of $3 million and a year two cost of $2 million ($5 million total).

The stated purpose of the 69kV project is to provide a backup loop between substations for emergency use in case of a power failure. The proposed $2 million to $5 million design far exceeds this purpose. Previous city administrators have called this design the “Taj Mahal” of electrical lines, and they asked staff to bring the design in line with the stated purpose.

Why are we building monuments on the backs of the existing utility ratepayers? Do we really need three 69kV transmission lines, four distribution lines and a yet-to-be determined number of fiber optic cables to provide emergency power?

The stated purpose of the Eldorado Valley water line is to provide existing users more water and to provide the capability to support growth in the Eldorado Valley. The primary existing users are the solar plants. Why are we building additional water lines to support the solar plants and future developers on the backs of the existing utility ratepayers? Shouldn’t they be paying for these improvements themselves?

If these are the examples of what the utility rate increase is being used for, then I suspect there will be even more rate increases in the future.

Tom Perkins

Expansion of municipal airport may not benefit residents

As I sit here listening for the third time today the airplane over my house climb for altitude to drop the skydivers, (I wonder) why exactly are we expanding the airport. Is it for more tourists?

From what I see, the last expansion did not bring tourists to our town, unless you consider those bussed down Veterans Memorial Drive, dropped off, then the reverse when they come back. Is this expansion going to bring more revenue into the city?

It would be interesting to see if the landing fees, rental on the hangars and fuel charges have been paid and exactly what it costs the citizens of Boulder City to operate the airport.

When I moved here 19 years ago, a lot of the hangars were rented by locals and were considered an asset in buying and living in Boulder City. I wonder if this is still true. I know of at least one person who moved because they were unhappy.

I’m asking the citizens of Boulder City if they want our airport to become a Henderson airport with all the air traffic overhead. The city should justify the cost of any more expansion, account for the costs to operate compared to income and say what they see as the benefit to the citizens of Boulder City.

Barbara Kenney

Details about Nevada sought for fourth-grader’s school project

Hello. I am a fourth-grade student in North Carolina. In fourth grade we research a state for our state fair, and I have chosen your state. I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Nevada as I work on my report.

While we will research most of the information ourselves, we also like to get firsthand knowledge from people who live in the state. This is why I am writing to you. I was hoping that you would be willing to send me some small items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, general information, this newspaper article or any other items that you think would be useful.

You can mail items to the address below by April 30 for our state fair on May 18. I really appreciate your help and will do my very best to send a thank you note to each and every person who takes the time and makes the effort to help me with this project. Thank you in advance for your consideration.

Walter Smith

Mr. McConaughy’s class

Charlotte Latin School,

9502 Providence Road,

Charlotte, NC 28277