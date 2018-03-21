Letters to the Editor, March 22

Repairs, not sale needed for Railroad Avenue park

Our City Council is once again trying to sell our historic properties. This time it is the triangle area between Railroad Avenue and Birch and Colorado streets that has on it the Historic Water Filtration Plant, our one and only Community Gardens and Reflections Park.

That land had been used as a public park for over 20 years, and now our City Council is considering putting it on the ballot to sell it to a private individual, ostensibly “to preserve it.” This is false. The water filtration plant has stood there since 1931 and was one of the first buildings built in Boulder City. It is not derelict. The roof is not about to cave in. It never was open to the public, so what it looks like inside is immaterial.

It is the architecture of the building that makes it unique: That architecture has been copied all over our city in homes in the historic district, municipal buildings and downtown. Why can’t it just sit here in a public park for all citizens of Boulder City to enjoy for another 90 years? If it needs repairs, let’s take up a collection to get it repaired. It doesn’t need a “use.” That park should never become private property.

Elizabeth Powell

Church members stand together against hate crime

Last week someone defaced Boulder City United Methodist Church banners hanging outside the (Elaine K.) Smith building, where we hold weekly worship services. The perpetrators didn’t do random scribbling on the banners; they targeted a specific group of people.

This goes beyond disrespect and simple property damage. This is a hate crime. If anyone saw this activity, please contact the Boulder City Police Department.

Allowing any particular group of individuals to be publicly denigrated emboldens the perpetrators to target others. As a community we must stand together against this behavior. Boulder City United Methodist Church supports diversity, inclusiveness and respect for all people and will continue to do so.

Church Council

Boulder City United Methodist Church

Art in Reflections park part of city’s history, must be saved

The Desert Sculptors Association was formed over 30 years ago by a group of nationally renowned sculptors to advance the artistry of sculpture in our Southern Nevada communities. The city of Las Vegas opened Lorenzi Park to the sculptors to preserve the arts.

The movement came to Boulder City in the early 1990s with the creation of Reflections Center Park, which was spearheaded by Teddy Fenton and her substantial bequest.

Reflections Center Park is a beautiful little park jut a block off of the main street in Boulder City at the corner of Colorado Street and Railroad Avenue. It is full of large pieces of sculpture by the members of the Desert Sculptors Association.

This park has been a joy to the people in the neighborhood surrounding it as well as visitors from in town and out of town. We, the Desert Sculptors, have held many wonderful picnics and dedications there and had great turnouts.

This wonderful park is our history within a city built on history.

Please let us keep this wonderful display of the arts in Boulder City.

Lynne Jordan

Final letter recalls author’s changes for better for self, community

I would like to think that the letters to the editor I have written over the years have played some small part in changing our local politics for the better and raising the level of community awareness. During the past year I finally became a full-time retiree. Now the time has come to wind down my commentaries to write one last letter.

Judging from the chew marks on my morning papers, and the clumps of hair left clinging to the welcome mat, the wolf has been spending time at my door. The wolf’s pups have been nipping at my heels for the last couple of years in the form of one type of cancer or another. I have always been able to give a kick that sent them flying, but they keep coming back.

Looking back, I realize that becoming a better person can be a full-time job in itself. All the self-improvement seminars and Sunday sermons can only take you so far. You have to want to change for the better.

I think I made some progress in this area. I married the love of my life, and our marriage is going on 40 years. My daughter-in-law treats me as if I were her own father.

I am grateful that my brother, who has a sense of humor that is as dry as a perfect martini, is still around for me to pal around with. My sons have done better in business than I had ever hoped to. My granddaughters consider me a BFF (best friends forever) and a confidant. This year I was introduced to my first great-grandchild. Family forms the fabric of a person’s life and I have been gifted with a tapestry.

You can only avoid the wolf for so long. For this reason I have decided against the usual funerary observances. The best testimonials to the worth of a person are the memories they leave behind. If anyone has questions, comments or concerns about some business matter I might have left unfinished, they are welcome to contact me via general delivery at a better place: eternity.

Dick Farmer

Offensive word appalls PFLAG members, group’s mission

During the past week someone defaced signs in Boulder City by placing an anti-gay slur across the top of rainbow colors representing the LGBTQ community. This is a word used to demean a specific group of people and we are appalled to see this display in our town.

We accept the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that the use of words some people find offensive falls within the First Amendment freedom of expression, but we are saddened to see intolerance so visibly directed at Boulder City’s LGBTQ community.

PFLAG of Boulder City is an organization that supports the queer community. Our mission is support, advocacy, and education. To our local queer community, we want you to know that we support and advocate for your right to live in a place where you don’t see inflammatory language directed at you, and we will provide educational opportunities to those who don’t yet understand the science behind sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.

PFLAG meets the second Tuesday of each month and welcomes anyone who is struggling to understand LGBTQ issues. We announce our meetings in the newspaper and online. We welcome anyone to participate in a peaceful and open discussion about these issues and experiences.

PFLAG of Boulder City Board of Directors

Pat Benke, Brandon Bywater, Heather Gaylord, Sandy Johnson and Kathleen Wood