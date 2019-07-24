Letters to the Editor, July 25

Politics began Independence Day

If you think politics doesn’t belong in an Independence Day parade, you have no idea why we celebrate that holiday to begin with: politics. Independence Day is the celebration of our political independence from a despotic empire. A war, which according to Karl van Clausewitz is politics by other means, was fought over it.

If you don’t like politics, don’t celebrate the holiday at all, because it’s not Halloween or Valentine’s Day: It is the political birthdate of our nation.

Dale Napier

Council benefits from experience

I have never written a letter to the editor but must respond to your July 11 editorial. Wow.

I did not always agree with some things in the Boulder City Review during the election and stayed silent about the lies told about our previous council members and mayor.

Did they do a perfect job? No. But did they do good things for our city? Yes. Were they most honest? Yes. Were lies told about them from those currently elected or were twisted comments written to make you believe the ex-mayor was against controlled growth? Yes. Did our councilwoman want to raise your taxes? No. Did both want you to pay more for electricity and cause undo suffering to the elderly? No.

Those are not facts, just false innuendos to get elected. Yes, we all know that was done and many of us were silent. I think our city will pay for their lack of experience.

Change is not bad, but have we lost touch with the needs of our city’s future?

I asked if it would be fairer to select the next person in line that had the most votes for the council and was told to let the new council do its job. I mentioned this to someone else and they said that would never happen as Peggy Leavitt is not liked by the Boulder City Community Alliance. I was told it is because she does not go along with the direction they want to take Boulder City.

This is so very sad for voters who have not been listening and checking facts. It looks like the new council selection was made based on campaign support, not qualification.

Thank you for being honest and standing up for the people that feel we need education, experience and leadership skills to run Boulder City.

Hopefully, in the future, the new City Council will be able to brag about great accomplishments it has made. Only time will tell.

Darlene Medina

Disposal firm goes ‘extra mile’

I am writing this letter to give a “shoutout” to Boulder City Disposal. As a Realtor, there is often the need to have large amounts of household items and trash removed from a home. The Boulder City Disposal team is always willing to do the job, do it well, and do it with a smile. They go the extra mile in providing excellent service from the initial phone call to the actual pickup.

Our city is fortunate to have Boulder City Disposal, a company that provides professional customer service with genuine care and concern. Thank you all.

Cokie Booth

No need to politicize parade

I found (Rose Ann) Miele’s commentary rather interesting and though I agree with most of the issues she addressed, I take exception to the use of a Fourth of July parade as a political event. In my opinion our nation’s birthday celebration shouldn’t be used by political candidates as a forum to secure votes.

July 4 is not only our country’s birthday, it is dedicated to all military personnel, past and present. It is an opportunity to thank the brave men and women who have served, suffered and died to protect our way of life. I find no place in this celebration for political candidates to “glad hand” and pose for photo ops.

The parades from my youth consisted of marching bands, patriotic floats, baton twirlers, flag bearers and groups of marching service members. There were antique vehicles, firetrucks and military vehicles. Why do the organizers of this annual event find it necessary to politicize this event?

I haven’t been to a Fourth of July parade in Boulder City for the past two years. Seeing political candidates walking and smiling while their volunteers hand out political material to the crowd has no association to celebrating our nation’s birthday.

Tom Plumeri, military veteran

Citizens have right to arm selves

Emily Anderson is dead wrong to say that a person with a gun cannot fire her gun in self-defense unless the other person or persons have guns. U.S. citizens have the right to keep and carry weapons in case of confrontation. See the (District of Columbia v.) Heller decision.

Learn more at https://OpenCarry.org. And carry on.

Mike Stollenwerk