Opinion

Letters to the Editor, July 18

By Boulder City Review
July 17, 2019 - 2:11 pm
 

Historic preservation planner vital to city’s vision

The new Boulder City mayor and new inexperienced council members seem to have started off on the wrong foot during the July 9 council meeting.

After a lengthy monologue by Mayor Kiernan McManus, Claudia Bridges and James Adams followed his lead and voted to eliminate the position of a historic preservation planner for Boulder City. This rescinds a decision by the former, more experienced council members. It also required the need to return to the approved city budget, investigate the possible expenses of special, outsourced consultants and additional unknown expenses.

Perhaps most important was the impact on the historic preservation element in the well-crafted city strategic plan 2020-2025. The lack of a historic preservation planner, who focuses on the history of Boulder City, the coordination of the strategic plan and the community’s efforts to preserve and enhance this visual, unique history for future benefits requires a full-time experienced planner.

Councilman (Warren) Harhay, via phone, expressed his earlier mistake in opposing such a position. But upon research and developing awareness of the benefits of the position, voted “aye.” Thank you Councilman Harhay for recognizing the possibilities and advantages to coordinate the historic preservation goals in the city strategic plan.

As a community, we must step up and support this element in the city strategic plan 2020-2025 and the previous City Council’s wise and thoughtful insight to have the position of a historic preservation planner.

Paul and Barbara Adams

Never miss a chance to learn from others
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

As human beings, we are not infallible and are prone to making mistakes. While perfection is a great goal, no matter how hard we strive, it is nearly impossible to achieve.

Nation needs more understanding, fewer guns
By Emily Anderson Boulder City Review

With the Fourth of July fresh in our minds, the country is still charged with patriotic pride — and that’s great. We are a first-world country. That is something to be grateful for.

Rose Ann Miele
Education about economy critical for coming election
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

For the first time in 24 years, I felt like a stranger in Boulder City. In the Damboree parade, I carried a banner for a political candidate, along with two other city residents. The three of us have lived in Boulder City for 68 years collectively. We know a lot of people, yet we felt like outsiders, looking into a crowd of folks who were unfamiliar to us.

Transparency seems AWOL
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Tuesday night’s selection of a new council member to fill the seat vacated by Kiernan McManus when he was elected mayor certainly raises some eyebrows.

Gravity always wins
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

Fall is just around the corner.

City played role early in DiCaprio’s career
By Tanya Vece TBT with Tanya

I was on Facebook recently when Boulder City resident Samantha Foster shared a video showing 2016 Academy Award winning actor Leonard DiCaprio cruising through our town. The 1995 Japanese commercial, which can be found on YouTube.com, has DiCaprio toting a Honda Civic as he and co-star Yasuko Matsuyuki briefly explore Boulder City and the surrounding desert.

Letters to the Editor
By Boulder City Review

Politics, holiday parades should be kept separate

City makes the Fourth fabulous
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Today is a day of great significance in our nation. It’s America’s birthday, the celebration of our declaration of independence from England.

Kiernan McManus
Boulder City’s spirit shines brightly
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Words cannot express my gratitude for the involvement and support of many of you during the campaign and election process. I am honored to have been elected as your mayor, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve our great community.

Roosevelt puts his stamp on Boulder Dam
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

I’ve been collecting postage stamps since I was 14 and still enjoy the hobby greatly. Back in the ’80s I joined a new stamp club that was to be for “Worldwiders,” becoming member No. 25 and then vice president of public relations.