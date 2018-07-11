Letters to the Editor, July 12

Pros, cons of Question 3 to be presented at meeting tonight

As we all know, the energy choice initiative, ballot Question 3, proposed to amend the Nevada Constitution to require an open, competitive retail electric energy market, will be an important question for all of us in Nevada, and for us here in Boulder City. The more insight and information we get on the pros and cons of this question the better.

Tonight, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., at 6:30 p.m., we will have the opportunity of hearing speakers from both sides, one with the Coalition to Defeat Question 3 and one from the Yes on 3, The Energy Choice Initiative group. These are nonpartisan speakers, although this event is sponsored by the Boulder City Democratic Club. All are welcome.

This is an important ballot question that will have an impact on us all. Let’s know what we’re voting for. Hope to see you then.

Linda Barnett

Too many politicians spoil spirit of Independence Day parade

My wife and I moved to Boulder City from California last March and immediately fell in love with our new city. We have met numerous officers from the Boulder City Police Department and numerous citizens at the local park where we take our dog to play. We’ve gone to many local restaurants and even took the tour of the Boulder Dam Hotel and (Boulder City/Hoover Dam) Museum. It’s been heaven for us, until today.

I was excited to see the 4th of July parade and attend the festivities. I thought there’d be local kids groups and representation by the many local organizations and even hoped to see the local high school marching band. I saw some of that, but what really brought down my excitement was the number of political groups marching in the parade with their candidate signs.

I don’t mind the local politicians riding in a car or on a float, but I thought groups, regardless the candidate or party they represented, should not be marching in a parade — anytime. It was, for me, a total downer. I’m hoping that whoever organizes that parade next year brings back the small-town atmosphere and joy an independence parade should bring to a community.

Steven M. Staley

Community support appreciated

Just a quick note to say thank you to all the people of Boulder City. It has truly been my pleasure and my honor to serve this community for the past 20 years. As I embark on this new chapter of my life, I will not forget you. We worked together and sometimes suffered together through projects to improve our quality of life here in Boulder City.

A special thank you to all of those who have reached out to me in the last few weeks. Your support is very much appreciated. I am sure I will continue to see you at the gym, grocery stores, restaurants and as I bike and run through this great community. If anybody would like to meet or just chat online, please feel free to email me at ScottHansenNevada@Outlook.com.

Scott Hansen