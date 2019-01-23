Letters to the Editor, Jan. 24

Businesses exemplified spirit of season

An extraordinary spirit of Christmas prevailed for this 40-year resident of our fair city, and I am compelled to share the spirit of our local vendors: Mike Gardner of Curt’s Auto Care, who became a shining pumpkin and helped me to deliver my family from Illinois for the holidays; Amy and Tom (Caruso) of American Home Service, who assisted said family in doing their laundry (and saving me from a nervous breakdown), and Dr. Tony Jensen of ClearVision Eye Centers, who allowed me to “see” my family with new lenses at no charge.

Each individual and business exemplified the genuine aura of the season and reinforced my belief that I live in one of the very best cities in the world. Thank you to all and God bless.

Beverly S. Burke

Council candidates must talk to citizens

I was a city councilman and mayor for 12 years without the internet and social media. I took my questions from the citizens of Boulder City when I walked door to door and talked to citizens of Boulder City during the elections and in every other place they wanted to discuss city matters. After all, candidates, your pact is with the citizens, not the internet.

Since humanity is resistant to ideas different than the ones they hold, one must talk to the electorate to know what to do. This is how to describe the prevailing nature of consciousness and therefore most of humanity.

Human beings are consciousness. Most of Boulder City is the second ray of consciousness. Since this consciousness is so prevalent, it is the best way to sense the needs of the community from the voters.

Enjoy getting to know the people of Boulder City. It is a wonderful experience, which I highly recommend Then your service to the citizens of Boulder City will be a breeze since you will know what they want you to do. Don’t forget who you are working for. You will only find that truth when to talk to us in person.

Eric L. Lundgaard

True cost of aquatic center must be disclosed

On Jan. 8, the proposed new aquatic center was described as the most costly project ever considered by the Boulder City Council. At the Dec. 11 council meeting Councilman Warren Harhay, totally serious, offered to have a bake sale and sell cookies outside the credit union to help pay for it.

Councilman (Kiernan) McManus was the best voice of reason at both of these meetings. On Jan. 8, he reminded the others that “we have a public facility that is failing” and replacement in kind, not grand expansion, is our task. McManus also criticized the $100,000 consultant fee already spent for preliminary designs as a backward approach. First, he said, “a budget needs to be set.”

The $40 million design is now the official preferred option. And the staff did clarify to the council that the only means for funding would require a general obligation bond.

At both the January and December council meetings, the mayor, some council members and the staff voiced the need to “sell,” “advocate” and “make it more palatable” to the voters. As a voter, most of what I have heard is a denial of the real financial cost of this project. The $40 million “maximum amount of indebtedness” mentioned by Councilman (Warren) Harhay is not true. Any 30-year bond at 5 percent will cost twice the principal. Neither Councilman Harhay nor Mayor (Rod) Woodbury want to talk the true cost of $80 million to the voters.

I believe that major needed upgrades to our existing facility can be made for continuing operation using only the $5 million already available. As Mayor Woodbury remarked, a ballot item for a $40 million bond may be “dead in the water.” I also believe that.

Fred Dexter

More access to staff needed

I read with interest our new city manager’s 2019 goals in last Thursday’s edition. As I recall, one was “communicate, communicate communicate.”

Today on my normal walking route, I crossed under U.S. Highway 93 in the tunnel between Ville Drive and Temple Rock Road and again in the opposite direction in the tunnel adjacent to Nevada Way near the Nevada Welcome Center. I noticed significant new graffiti in both tunnels and made a call to Public Works to report it. Of course, because its Friday and city offices are closed, I heard a recording telling me if I had an emergency, I should call the police department. Then the call disconnected without the option of leaving a message.

I don’t begrudge the city employees having their weekends, but it seems to me if our manager is really keen on improving communications, he’d figure out how to keep the employees on a 4/10 format and man the offices five days a week by staggering individual schedules. That would be a 20 percent increase in communication.

At an absolute minimum, we should be able to leave a message for unmanned offices.

Michael Durick