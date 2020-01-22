Letters to the Editor, Jan. 23

State of City was treat for all

Wow! What a night. I felt like I was attending a Las Vegas production. Entering the building, you were awestruck by the décor from the lighting and the table decorations by our own Tina Pickens. Then came the blessing by Pastor David Graham and the singing of the national anthem by an amazing young singer Stella Roy; both messages made for an inspirational evening.

Kudos to all the city staff involved, to name a few: Holly Webb, Lisa LaPlante, Tami McKay, the Boulder City Police Department, Roger Hall, Julie Calloway and as mentioned prior, Tina Pickens and her husband. I know I missed some, so I wish to thank all the city staff for their participation in making this a delightful night.

Mayor (Kiernan) McManus’ touched on the past, the present and the future of Boulder City and, at times, injected humor along with positive ideas for the future. I always learn something new about Boulder when the mayor speaks.

The appetizers were marvelous and well presented. We should all cherish the fact that over 200 people of different faiths and political parties came together for a night and enjoyed each other. That was a huge accomplishment. I look forward to a great new year for all.

Councilwoman Judy Hoskins

Homelessness only part of issue

Of all the gargantuan problems engulfing our society it would appear that top priority is the eviction of a man who resides in a cave in the hills above our quaint little town of Boulder City (See the Jan. 2 Boulder City Review). This hapless man is only one of thousands of the homeless whose ranks I believe have swelled under President (Donald) Trump’s heartless and cruel economic policies.

President Herbert Hoover had his Hoovervilles, which were shanty claptrap encampments where the unemployed took refuge, while President Trump has his posh, gleaming, majestic high-rise towers for his exclusive class. His dazzling towers stand tall and proud over the forgotten homeless masses I’ll call “Trump’s Tramps.”

While little Boulder City is busy evicting a cave man, billions of tax dollars, stolen by mega-corporations from the American worker, are being shipped overseas.

I believe Trump’s deregulation to given the green light approving sweat shops and encouraging unsafe working conditions along with slave labor. But we got our cave man, didn’t we? A victory for the people?

This reminds me of a comparison of John the Baptist, who lived in a cave on the banks of the Jordan River. Trump would not have liked John very much. He would have considered him a loser. Jesus called John the greatest man born of a woman. Not too bad of a compliment for a man who lived in a cave.

Bobby Morrow

Mayor’s work for city appreciated

We learned from our city manager’s yearly report last week that Boulder City has saved $3.5 million by refinancing our debt for the raw water line. Special thanks to Mayor (Kiernan) McManus, who fought long and hard to get that question on the ballot; that’s his victory all the way. Suffice it to say, there are many other instances for shout outs to McManus since he’s taken office (and before when he was on council), but for now let’s just say, “Way to go, Mr. Mayor.”

Linda Barnett

Operation Christmas Child donors thanked

I am writing to thank Boulder City residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.

Because of the generosity of donors in Boulder City and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts in 2019. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2019, the ministry is now sending 10,569,405 shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Boulder City volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.

It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though drop-off locations serving Boulder City are closed until Nov. 16-23, information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 714-432- 2950.

Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project — many who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Dana Williams

Help with state project sought

Greetings. My name is Isabella M. and I am a fifth-grade student at Salida Elementary School in Salida, California. We live in the central valley located east of San Francisco.

This year we are to each complete a state project. I picked Nevada. I am asking for any postcards, articles, maps, pictures, pinks, pencils, posters, pamphlets or any other special items from Nevada for my project.

My school address is Isabella M. c/o Mr. Howell’s fifth grade, Salida Elementary School, 4519 Finney Road, Salida, California, 95368.

I really appreciate your help in making my project the best. I am lucky to have and learn about an awesome state like Nevada.

Isabella M.