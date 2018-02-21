Letters to the Editor, Feb. 22

Belief in God, values needed

I am sickened by another horrible tragedy in this wonderful country. I know the outrage has already started. Ban guns.

I have a little different take on these assaults against all of us. I believe when we removed God from most aspects of society and are labeled some kind of nut for speaking about how you love the Lord was when our problems became most profound.

The vocal minority is allowed to shout and physically assault anyone who disagrees with them. This includes university campuses and other conservative groups. Parents and teachers cannot discipline children without being afraid of losing their jobs or having their children ridiculed, or being labeled a racist of some sort.

Until some parents figure out that their children need to come first and begin instilling some Christian values in them, we are in a world of hurt. This country was founded on Judeo-Christian values, and we have lost so much when we diminished these values.

Norma Barth

Use city funds to aid residents

(Regarding) the letter addressing and giving a point of view on the security, which doesn’t seem like enough security, I would like to hear the comparison of Boulder City’s security and Las Vegas, Henderson or other places of size in Nevada. We probably could use more men in cars in the evenings than the middle of the day to give a ticket or so.

There is no doubt that security is an expensive venture for our community. Like all businesses, if we don’t have enough money or income to perform or provide all the necessary service or quality of work, we need to make a change. We can’t cut the best of our business to accommodate (the costs) …

This last letter thought we should not have other facilities for the kids’ swimming pool. I assume he also meant playgrounds (and) athletic parks, even though we have one of the best swim teams in the state …

We have to be in full support of our kids and parents that live here, stay here and maybe work here to provide more for the … retirees. They already have the best hang out for the retirees … : the senior center with inexpensive meals.

We can raise our prices again, (but) should we raise our prices when the victims are not making necessary changes to assist in their well-being. Taking the keys from their cars (and) keeping their houses locked up will certainly help but also being aware will really help …

As suggested, buy an alarm system, cameras, dogs and other means to keep you safe. We sure can’t penalize the entire community for a few. … request more visitation of the police, watch out for each other in the area; some communities have people donate some time to make rounds. There are a lot of things that can be done and not take (funds away) from Boulder City residents or our children.

Charles “Pepper” Coombes