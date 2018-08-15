Letters to the Editor, Aug. 16

Pool’s stepladder appreciated

Thank you, Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department and especially Cheree Brennan and Sarah Fecteau, for having the new portable access stepladder installed at the city pool. My granddaughter has limited mobility and has difficulty entering and exiting the pool. This new stepladder gives her easy access to the walking and exercise lane.

Thank you for again for being so considerate in meeting the needs of the physically disabled.

Robert J. Hartman

School zones rules apply to all

I know there is a law prohibiting vehicles from passing or overtaking another vehicle in an active school zone. I am wondering if this regulation applies along Adams Boulevard. There is signage stating that when the school zone is active — when the lights flash — the maximum speed limit is 15 mph.

Is the school zone along Adams Boulevard exempt from this law, or should signage be placed to remind motorists of the law?

A response would help clarify my understanding as I drive along Adams during the active school zone periods.

Tony Taylor

Editor’s note: According to Police Chief Tim Shea, Adams Boulevard is like any other street and the same rules apply. “Anytime a driver sees those flashing lights for a school zone, that section of road should be treated as such, regardless of the number of lanes on the roadway. Additional signage should not be necessary.”

The law states vehicles should not “overtake and pass another vehicle traveling in the same direction” in a school zone except on a day when school is not in session, if the zone is designated by an operational speed limit beacon and the yellow lights are not flashing indicating the speed limit is in effect, has a sign desinating the hours when the school zone is not in effect, or during the period from 30 minutes after school ends to 30 minutes before it resumes.