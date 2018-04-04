Letters to the Editor, April 5

Aim of historic preservation focused in wrong direction

You are kidding? Rope off a historic district around an old eyesore hangar and concrete that used to be part of a runway? I think the formula is “find something historic, justify the need to preserve it, and then find the money to make it what it once was, or close to it.”

I think that’s been changed to “find a reason to give a historic society an excuse to exist.” Better they should tackle the abandoned (and historic) buildings downtown.

Bob Toth

Historic designation for old airport may be arbitrary

Consideration should be given to removal of certain intrusive elements from the present scene to restore, in part, the open vistas that formed a significant aspect of “Boulder City’s” original position and that continued throughout much of the “town’s” existence this century. Most particularly, removal of the “TWA hangar and runway,” World War II temporary structures, which are not used and should be weighed as an option to demolition in keeping with reinstating vistas and earlier open space. These structures may be found to contribute to the National Historic Landmark. Regardless, it is recommended that they be demolished. After removal, the asphalt to the “south” of the structure could be taken up “‘and removed.”

(I have substituted words and phrases in quotations to indicate a word change. This statement was part of the “Select Removal of Later Intrusions,” page 144 of “The Historic Resource Study of the Presidio of San Francisco, Golden Gate National Recreation Area,” by Daniel Rosen, United States National Park Service, June 26, 1991). You can read the entire text of this report. The author and historian for the Presidio of San Francisco for the NPS, Erwin N. Thompson, wrote next to this paragraph: Yes.

The United States National Park Service understands, frequently, that some structures, added at a later date may have no historical value and can detract from the whole and defeats the purpose of arbitrary historical status to structures that serve no purpose to the community. This area proposed to be restored and saved as a historical site within Boulder City, can be repurposed for better uses.

Ray Eklund

Information sought about Ellis family

Hello, my name is Stephanie. I am writing you as a last-ditch effort to hopefully get some much-anticipated information about my father and of the Ellis family.

We are as much a part of Boulder City history as one could hope to be. My grandfather was the owner-operator of the very first snack diner at the Hoover Dam when it opened until well into the ’70s, as well as running the bowling lanes/snack bar at Area 51.

I’m writing in search of the remaining Ellises in Boulder City. My father and grandfather passed (away) in 1975 within days of each other, leaving two uncles Brad and Bill Ellis.

I’m not looking for anything other then knowledge of my father. You see I was only 2 when they tragically passed away. I would cut off my right hand if I could at least just feel the grass in the yard that both my dad and grandfather once walked through, watered, or perhaps grew from seeds. As the years go by I hear of aunts and uncles passing. I’m certain one of the brothers, maybe Bill, recently passed away.

I never had a chance to get close to the Ellis side after my dad died and I have an emptiness.

Scenic Drive or Lake Drive is all I recall of the address.

Oh, by the way, my father is a Korean War veteran. Maybe that’ll be a reason to help me. Thank you in advance.

Stephanie Michelle Ellis