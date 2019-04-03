Letters to the Editor, April 4

Common sense should dictate pool construction

I don’t think there is any question that the swimming pool and associated building complex is outdated and is in dire need of repair or replacement. The controversy stems from the cost of such an endeavor. With a low-end figure of $40 million and a high end of $80 million it is not only becoming a ridiculous venture but a fiscally irresponsible one as well.

I would invite everyone to simply Google “What is the cost to build an aquatic center” to learn that a large, competition, institutional swimming pool alone is approximately $200,000-$300,000 in construction costs. An entire sport complex including a pool, building structures and many amenities would be in the $9.5 million to $14 million (http://www.markey-consult.com/faqs.html).

Even if you doubled this amount, it wouldn’t even come close to the $40 million to $80 million dollar proposal. Please everyone, let’s start using some common sense.

G. Kevin Savord

Campaigners need to respect homeowners

On Saturday, March 30, our doorbell rang. Upon answering, I noticed a young man with campaign brochures in his hand with a photo of his candidate. He asked if I had voted. I told him I was an early voter.

I told him this is a homeowners association and it’s posted out front: no soliciting. Please leave our property. He shared he wasn’t soliciting but then had the nerve to ask me who I voted for. None of your business I shared. Again, I requested him to leave as I would be calling our HOA president and Boulder City Police to remove him and anyone with his campaigning outfit. They are soliciting for votes.

An officer arrived and spoke to me about Nevada laws. The officer said this was not allowed. It’s a home safety issue when brochures are dropped at doors when no one answers. It’s certainly cause to alarm and invites the wrong people to approach.

Please be respectful of residents. When a sign is posted “no solicitors” do not leave your campaign brochures for others to recycle. Thank you.

Larry and Darlene Looney

Boulder Creek nice place to go for dinner

Welcome to the new management at Boulder Creek Grill. We enjoyed the Mexican entrees offered last week and look forward to the comfort food menu being offered this week. Their plan is to offer dinner Thursday through Saturday featuring a different specialty each week. You can drop by on Tuesday to pick up the current menu for the coming weekend.

The view was lovely, the service great and we appreciated the manager stopping at our table to ask about our dinner and discuss future menu plans. Although Evan’s (Old Town Grille) will always be our favorite, it is nice to have another alternative for dinner in Boulder City.

Don Carlyle