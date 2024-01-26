Letters to the Editor

Unsightly drive

I am writing this letter to implore the Boulder City mayor and council to acknowledge the horrible and unsightly conditions of Eyesore Alley.

If you don’t know what I am referring to, then please take a trip down Nevada Way. There are vacant business buildings and apartments with code violations.

It’s a sad sight to behold and I hope that Boulder City can step up to rectify the issues that need to be addressed.

Susan Reams

Boulder City

New tree is needed

As residents of Boulder City for many years, my wife and I have lamented the sad excuse for a Christmas tree that represents this great little town. I am not surprised to hear that the tree that has been used is diseased and in need of replacement. It is about time that we had a real tree that is the right shape and size for all of us to enjoy. I hope that it will happen and be available for Christmas in 2024.

There is no logical or acceptable reason that a city planning to spend multi-millions on renewing their swimming pool cannot find the funds to replace the current abominable excuse for a Christmas tree with a properly shaped, large and healthy one.

If necessary, I am certain that the citizens of Boulder City would raise the funds privately, but we should not allow anything less than the best possible option to occur whatever it takes.

Dave Jacobson

Boulder City