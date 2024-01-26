54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Letters to the Editor

January 25, 2024 - 5:28 pm
 

Unsightly drive

I am writing this letter to implore the Boulder City mayor and council to acknowledge the horrible and unsightly conditions of Eyesore Alley.

If you don’t know what I am referring to, then please take a trip down Nevada Way. There are vacant business buildings and apartments with code violations.

It’s a sad sight to behold and I hope that Boulder City can step up to rectify the issues that need to be addressed.

Susan Reams

Boulder City

New tree is needed

As residents of Boulder City for many years, my wife and I have lamented the sad excuse for a Christmas tree that represents this great little town. I am not surprised to hear that the tree that has been used is diseased and in need of replacement. It is about time that we had a real tree that is the right shape and size for all of us to enjoy. I hope that it will happen and be available for Christmas in 2024.

There is no logical or acceptable reason that a city planning to spend multi-millions on renewing their swimming pool cannot find the funds to replace the current abominable excuse for a Christmas tree with a properly shaped, large and healthy one.

If necessary, I am certain that the citizens of Boulder City would raise the funds privately, but we should not allow anything less than the best possible option to occur whatever it takes.

Dave Jacobson

Boulder City

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
bcr default image
More To Mead: Look, up in the sky, it’s a bird …
By Traci Decker National Park Service

Over the winter months, visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area can witness several raptor species, as it is a popular hunting ground for wintering bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, peregrine falcons, and northern harriers. Each bird is a raptor — a meat-eating bird with sharp talons, hooked beaks, and keen eyesight.

Veterans promote 7th Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway
By Chuck N. Baker

Each Christmas there are several organizations that sponsor toy drives to help less-fortunate families give presents to their children. The Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots may be the most visible, but there are smaller groups that also help local families.

It’s election season in Boulder City
By Tami McKay Boulder City Clerk

Editor’s Note: The following is a corrected version of this month’s City Talk column written by City Clerk Tami McKay that appeared in the Jan. 11 print edition.

bcr default image
New year, new ideas
By Joe Hardy

Just a few days ago, we celebrated the start of 2024. Many of us are making New Year’s resolutions, such as fitness, improving finances, or doing something new or different in our lives. The priorities in my professional life are quite clear. I want what’s best for Boulder City.