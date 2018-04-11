Letters to the Editor

All efforts to ensure Sunrise celebration’s success appreciated

I would like to thank all those who participated in and attended our Easter Sunrise Celebration at Hemenway Park on April 1. It was indeed a joyous celebration in an incredible setting overlooking the lake. The amber-lit crosses stood as a wonderful reminder that Jesus died for the sins of all and then rose to defeat death. Our Savior has risen indeed.

Thanks especially to Albertsons for donating dozens of doughnuts and Starbucks for offering a large discount on their coffee to us. You are both such wonderful community members, and we are grateful for all that you do in Boulder City.

All the committee members, readers, singers, players and sound/light Pacinis are so faithful to work every year on this event. You are appreciated.

Thanks to the community for quietly streaming down the hill in the dark, taking your places on the hill and waiting for that glorious “Son” to appear. We are so touched by your faithful attendance and generosity.

Once again we will be donating to Lend a Hand of Boulder City and Emergency Aid of Boulder City equally after expenses.

Kathy Whitman

and the Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council members

Old water filtration plant could become museum site

The future of the water treatment facility has many Boulder City residents concerned. The city has lost many of its historical buildings, and the Historic Preservation Committee has no power to keep owners from changing buildings in the historic district or even saving the water treatment facility.

Have you ever heard of a water museum? They exist, and they’re all over the world from Spain to California to Iceland to Bangladesh, New York, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Ecuador and even Russia. This means Boulder City is sitting on an exciting opportunity. The “Away for a Day” can be even more significant.

Instead of selling the water treatment facility for a commercial enterprise or a private home, Boulder City should seriously consider the possibility of a nonprofit enterprise — a water museum. Think of the advantages not only to Boulder City, but to visitors and schoolchildren. Think of it as a learning center with displays, exhibits, demonstrations and movies illustrating how water is purified; the struggle for water in certain countries; climate change and its effects on our rivers, lakes and oceans; droughts and rain; the Bureau of Reclamation; the National Park System and water; what the Las Vegas Water Authority does; the need for water conservation; drinking water; legislation; how daily demand for water affects its future availability; and much more. Grants can be sought from sources such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, (New) Tamarind Foundation, National Science Foundation, Park Foundation, John Hopkins University, Panta Rhea Foundation, Waitt Foundation and UNESCO. There are scientific grant funders and organizations that are grant finders. In addition, Boulder City donors and memberships can be established.

Reflections Park remains with hopefully more sculptures added. The gardens should remain as an excellent show piece.

Boulder City cannot throw this opportunity away. It has a historic building that can be repurposed for the benefit of thousands and not just the few.

Sue Burger