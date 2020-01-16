Letter to the Editor, Jan. 16

Trouble with Iran nothing new

My reply to Dan Jennings’ commentary: Let me start by thanking you for service to our country.

As far as your commentary is concerned, you have left out a few facts you may not be aware of.

Our troubles with Iran go way back to the Eisenhower administration. That well-known golfer saw fit to overthrow a democratically elected Iranian government and replace it with the totally corrupt shah. It seems the Iranians have not forgotten.

“The 1953 Iranian coup d’état, known in Iran as the 28 Mordad coup d’état, was the overthrow of the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh in favour of strengthening the monarchical rule of Mohammed Reza Pahlavi on 19 August, 1953, orchestrated by the United States (under the name TPAJAX Project or ‘Operation Ajax’) and the United Kingdom (under the name ‘Operation Boot’). It was the first overt action of the United States to overthrow a foreign government during peacetime,” according to Wikipedia.

As far as the recent assassination goes, you should remember: If we can do it, they can do it. Talking is way better than shooting.

Rudi Kraft