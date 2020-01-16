44°F
Opinion

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 16

By Boulder City Review
January 15, 2020 - 4:05 pm
 

Trouble with Iran nothing new

My reply to Dan Jennings’ commentary: Let me start by thanking you for service to our country.

As far as your commentary is concerned, you have left out a few facts you may not be aware of.

Our troubles with Iran go way back to the Eisenhower administration. That well-known golfer saw fit to overthrow a democratically elected Iranian government and replace it with the totally corrupt shah. It seems the Iranians have not forgotten.

“The 1953 Iranian coup d’état, known in Iran as the 28 Mordad coup d’état, was the overthrow of the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh in favour of strengthening the monarchical rule of Mohammed Reza Pahlavi on 19 August, 1953, orchestrated by the United States (under the name TPAJAX Project or ‘Operation Ajax’) and the United Kingdom (under the name ‘Operation Boot’). It was the first overt action of the United States to overthrow a foreign government during peacetime,” according to Wikipedia.

As far as the recent assassination goes, you should remember: If we can do it, they can do it. Talking is way better than shooting.

Rudi Kraft

Take charge of your health
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

An old joke says it’s always a good day when you wake up and can look down at the grass instead of looking up at it.

Rose Ann Miele
Is strong conviction worth losing it all?
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Did you ever think about putting your life on the line to work for something and lose all you’ve got in the process?

G. Kevin Savord
Like songs, cars hold special memories
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

One of the many attractions in Boulder City are the car shows in the park. These gatherings are terrific for the automobile enthusiast and, frankly, the nonenthusiast, too, with everything on display from muscle cars to European classics.

Technology paves way for future lifestyles
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has been making headlines for the past couple of days as new and future gadgets and devices are introduced.

U.S. must protect its people, interests
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

President Donald Trump made the correct and timely decision last week to eliminate Iranian general Soleimani and his cohorts. Had Trump not taken action, more Americans and Iraqi civilians would have been killed at the hands of this modern-day Stalin.

Simple, familiar problem has no simple solution
By Mike Weatherford Special to the Boulder City Review

Anyone who has tried to enter Boulder City’s post office with packages in their hands knows what it is like to juggle them, or wait for a nice person to help with the two sets of doors — which, of course, have an awkward space in between them. And don’t forget the third set inside, if you want to reach the part of the building to actually mail stuff at the counter.

Too many dates gets confusing
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

And so it begins. Today is the second day of the new year and it’s time for me to get my calendars in order. Yes, there’s supposed to be an “s” after calendar, because one just never seems to be enough.

New year brings many reasons to celebrate
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Happy new year, Boulder City! As we enter the new decade, I would like to remind the residents of our great town that we will be celebrating a birthday on Jan. 4. It is the 60th anniversary of the incorporation of Boulder City as a municipality.

Dave Nelson
Building’s moniker traced to its slogan
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

As deadline approached, Amy reminded me that the two of us had frequently puzzled over that long, old, cream-colored building on the west side of U.S. Highway 93 just north of Buchanan Boulevard: the one with “Safety First” emblazoned in big white letters at the roof line. What was that all about?

(Ed Knapp) The remains of a tent and discarded bottles are among the debris left by homeless pe ...
Homelessness must be addressed
By Ed Knapp Special to the Boulder City Review

The United States currently spends more on health care than any other industrialized nation. Yet, the U.S. trails in life expectancy, infant mortality and unmanaged diabetes.