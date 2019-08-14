92°F
Opinion

Letter to the Editor, Aug. 15

By Boulder City Review
August 14, 2019 - 3:42 pm
 

Alum shares memories of Boulder City’s past

I was amazed by the (Aug. 8) article on where the best places in Boulder City to get a drink. It brought back my memories as a kid in Boulder when you couldn’t buy hard liquor in town. I remember my dad saying he would drive out to the (Railroad) Pass to buy a bottle for special occasions,

And I recall the Pool Hall offered free beer on any day when the sun didn’t shine in Boulder City. You could buy beer at Central Market where I worked as a grocery bagger when I was in high school. Go Eagles!

John Bromley,

BCHS class of 1960

Emily Anderson
Mental well-being critical to child’s success
By Emily Anderson Boulder City Review

Now that school’s back in session, we need to have another talk about mental health and school concerning the kids that you care about.

Rose Ann Miele
Country needs less arguing, more learning
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

What do I want? I want a caring economy that works for everyone, and I do mean everyone. What do you want? I bet you want a caring economy that works for you, your family, the country and even for the world. If everyone wants the same thing, why do we argue?

City’s impact on nation unmistakable
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Democratic presidential candidates are helping put Boulder City on the map.

Be wary of sociopaths, their intentions
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

The sign on the counter read, “Please do not dig through our tip jar.” I was taken aback by that and spoke with the employee. I learned only a few customers rummaged through the tip jar, claiming they were coin collectors. I asked if anyone actually swapped a coin, and the employee sighed and replied, “Not to my knowledge.”

‘Sky’ reflects addiction’s impact
By Tanya Vece TBT with Tanya

In 1999, a movie titled “Falling Sky” was partially filmed at Lake Mead. The movie starred the late actress Brittany Murphy. Both “Falling Sky” and Murphy’s personal life offer lessons about facing who we are and battling the stigmas related to mental wellness and substance abuse.

Need to inform comes first
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Have you ever had one of those “aha” moments, when a bunch of seemingly random events coalesce into something with great meaning?

Kiernan McManus
History can be preserved without a full-time planner
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Is there much question that we live in a community with a significant history? There is that big concrete plug in the Colorado River just down the road that is an engineering wonder of the world. You know, Hoover Dam. And we are the home of Hoover Dam.

Dave Nelson
Hangar might be suitable dining hall
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

The city and other concerned groups have been trying to figure out how to make a historically sensitive reuse of the old airport south of Boulder City Parkway.

Roger Gros
Change can bring unexpected consequences
By Roger Gros Boulder City Review

Atlantic City needed a change. When I first moved there in 1977, casinos had just been approved. As a musician at the time, I thought there would be an opportunity to expand my horizons. But I was wrong.