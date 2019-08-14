Letter to the Editor, Aug. 15

Alum shares memories of Boulder City’s past

I was amazed by the (Aug. 8) article on where the best places in Boulder City to get a drink. It brought back my memories as a kid in Boulder when you couldn’t buy hard liquor in town. I remember my dad saying he would drive out to the (Railroad) Pass to buy a bottle for special occasions,

And I recall the Pool Hall offered free beer on any day when the sun didn’t shine in Boulder City. You could buy beer at Central Market where I worked as a grocery bagger when I was in high school. Go Eagles!

John Bromley,

BCHS class of 1960