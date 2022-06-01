77°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

It’s voting time

By Steve Sebelius Special to the Boulder City Review
June 1, 2022 - 3:01 pm
 
Updated June 1, 2022 - 3:34 pm
Steve Sebelius poses for a portrait in the Las Vegas Review-Journal photo studio, Jan. 9, 2017, ...
Steve Sebelius poses for a portrait in the Las Vegas Review-Journal photo studio, Jan. 9, 2017, Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file)

Nevada’s 2022 primary election day is just more than two weeks away, but voting has begun. Early voting started Saturday, and mail ballots were sent May 25 to every Nevada active registered voter.

Now the hard part begins: Figuring out for whom you should vote.

Let’s see if we can make it easier.

First, if you’re an active registered voter, you should have received a sample ballot in the mail. This will be your guide to the races you’re able to vote in for the June 14 primary. “Do your homework. Make sure you’re ready to vote,” Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria says. “That’s why we send you the sample ballot.”

Second, the Review-Journal and the Boulder City Review have done plenty of research already. Nearly every reporter in our newsrooms were deployed to interview nearly every candidate on the primary ballot. Those stories have been collected for you in a single place on our websites. Just use the search function to find any race on your sample ballot.

The Review-Journal and Boulder City Review have also invited all of the candidates on the primary ballot to submit their own information to us, including their experience, previous offices held, work experience and a photograph. You can look up the candidates who responded by the office they’re seeking or see the entire ballot in a single place.

And there’s even more information out there. Clark County has an excellent website at which you can see every candidate who filed in every race. Keep in mind that Nevada, for now, is a closed primary state, which means only registered Republicans can vote for Republican candidates, and only Democrats can vote for Democrats.

The secretary of state not only has a list of candidates who filed for statewide office and for offices that spread across more than one county, but also a list of frequently asked questions.

Curious about who’s donating to the people on your TV? You can find out about any donation made to state or local candidates on the secretary of state’s website. You can learn about donations made to federal candidates on the website of the Federal Elections Commission. The good folks over at Open Secrets have done an excellent job compiling campaign finance data, too.

Candidates aren’t shy about putting ads up on TV, and most of what they post on their websites paints them in the best light. But their sites also usually contain their positions on major issues or their plans if elected. (Be sure to take them with a grain of salt; most candidates promise to do things that require cooperation from other lawmakers, or even other branches of government, but nuance does not make for good political advertising.)

There are also groups that do endorsements, everybody from the Vegas Chamber to labor unions to groups dedicated to the environment, low taxes, political or social causes. If you find you line up with a particular group’s outlook, their endorsements are a good guide to candidates you might like.

The point is, as Gloria says, do your homework. It’s not enough for every eligible voter to register, turn out and cast a ballot. The Legislature has done its part, making it as easy and convenient as possible to vote.

But we should all cast informed votes, choosing the best representatives according to our view of how government and the state should run. The information to do that is out there, and some talented people have worked hard to get it for you.

Now comes the hard part, the part that’s up to you.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Russ
Cheers to Johnny
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

My bio references “another lifetime” and being a working comedian. Today I feel moved to share with you the inspiration behind working stand-up and an important anniversary just passed.

Celia Shortt Goodyear
Goodbye never easy to say
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Goodbyes are hard.

G. Kevin Savord
Come fly with me
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Boulder City is rich with amenities; one of many is our public airport. Boulder City Municipal Airport dates back to the 1930s, when it was known as Bullock Airport or Bullock Field, with three runways located inside our township. (The old hangar is still standing at the airport’s former location).

Using softball field for dogs discriminates against girls
By Teresa Beaver Special to the Boulder City Review

Do the mayor and current City Council really care about Boulder City children and our young girls in sports? It does not appear so when they are willing to pay $72,000 of federal funds to steal the girls’ softball field to build a dog park.

Candidate information vital for voters
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

You will notice that a majority of this week’s issue is devoted to the upcoming primary election. And rightfully so.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
City serves slice of Americana while being trendy
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

When I was 16 years old, I wrote an essay for my English class that detailed a day spent in Boulder City with my now-husband. I will save myself the embarrassment of including actual quotes, but the essay evoked the quiet contentment that comes from a day of eating pizza, playing in the library fountain and sneaking up Radar Mountain for a sunset hike.

Rod Woodbury
Come to rescue with your ideas
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

The city needs your help to decide how best to spend its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Signed into law on March 11, 2021, ARPA established recovery funds to assist state and local governments in their response to the impacts of COVID-19.

Ron Russ
Barneys friendship unmatched
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

A former co-worker said she loved her dogs more than anyone could possibly love theirs. Preposterous, I thought. When it comes to unbridled adoration of my canine companions, I have no peer. She did, however, have the best coffee cup bearing the phrase, “The more I am around people, the more I love my dogs!” Touché.

Put out welcome mat for glampers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Tuesday night’s City Council meeting brought some welcome news in the form of a proposal to build a luxury recreational vehicle resort in town.

G. Kevin Savord
Knowledge of today’s world may have affected election’s outcome
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Here we are on what appears to be the cusp of potential financial chaos, rising interest rates, out-of-control inflation, and ever-increasing grocery and gas prices, with no end in sight. Certainly, COVID plays a role in this scenario, and the recent war within Ukraine doesn’t help matters. However, our failed leadership is the most significant component of these uncertain times.